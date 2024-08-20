Georgia Tech ready to tackle Florida State, unique challenge of game in Ireland

Key’s team will depart for the capital of Ireland on Wednesday night after its usual morning practice. They’ll land in Dublin on Thursday and head straight to practice at Aviva Stadium, their last true full workout before facing No. 10 FSU.

The unique challenges of this particular matchup are plenty. The Jackets have to cross the Atlantic, play in a cooler (and likely wet) climate and compete in a unfamiliar stadium on a neutral site. And much of the college football world will be watching as the matchup will be preceded by ESPN’s pregame show “College GameDay” before airing live on ESPN.

Oh, and then there are the Seminoles, a team that went 13-1 last season and has aspirations of winning a second consecutive ACC championship. And even though coach Mike Norvell’s team has large number of new players at key positions, Tech still goes into the fray as 11-point underdogs.

“The important thing in your first game is, everybody talks about the opponent, the opponent, the opponent. The unknowns are what you can’t predict. So it’s really about your team, how sound you are with your base offense, defense, and kicking game, and how quickly your coaches can make adjustments within the game,” Key said. “Look, if you’re waiting until halftime to make adjustments, I mean, the game’s over. You’ve got to make adjustments fast, so then you have the ability to play for the full four quarters.”

Key also released his first official depth chart of the season, one that didn’t include too many surprises. Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes (a Yale transfer) will start at tight end in place of the injured Brett Seither. Corey Robinson (6-5, 305) or Jordan Brown (6-5, 315) will start at left tackle, and Middle Tennessee transfer Keylan Rutledge will get the nod at right guard.

On defense, newcomer Warren Burrell (Tennessee) is the starting cornerback and Southern California transfer Romello Height could start at defensive end if veteran Kevin Harris doesn’t get the call. Tech will look to Omar Daniels or Rodney Shelley to start at nickel back.

All of the Jackets, on the depth chart or not, will have two full days to adjust to the five-hour time difference in Ireland, but Key joked that most of his team stays up late playing video games anyway before a full day of practice during the preseason – adjusting to a possible lack of sleep shouldn’t be an issue. He added it’s up to the coaching staff not to make too big of a fuss about the circumstances Tech has been dealt.

From there, all that will be left to do is play football, and Key hopes his team puts on a show Saturday.

“What an unbelievable opportunity that these kids and these coaches have and really to showcase our sport,” Key said. “To get over there and see the passion people have for it and how much they enjoy the game, how much they’re continuing to learn about the game. It’s a really cool opportunity to be on that stage to be the first game of the year to play the opponent like we have a chance to play in Florida State.”