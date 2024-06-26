A.M. ATL: Big day for the Atlanta Hawks

Happy hump day, ATL. I’m repeating myself here, but get ready for another scorcher of a day with highs in the upper 90s (We’re really closing in on triple digits, yikes)!

Today’s news includes the “official” kickoff of the redevelopment of North DeKalb Mall, warnings that intown traffic will be extra nightmarish Thursday because of the presidential debate and a soccer match, and teachers could see substantial pay raises in the fiscal 2024-25 school year.

Now, let’s get to it.

***

DRAFT DAY

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Today’s the big day for the Atlanta Hawks. They have the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft for the first time since 1975. And while the Hawks have a realistic chance to select the next Michael Jordan/Seth Curry/Larry Bird/LeBron James, there is certainly no guarantee — especially in this year’s draft that is filled with uncertainty.

Among the major questions:

Lauren Williams, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s intrepid Hawks reporter, says there are a lot of opinions about what the team needs.

“Draft analysts have mocked or linked the Hawks to a few different players, including Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr and Donovan Clingan, throughout the draft process,” Williams wrote. “Each player would address some of the Hawks’ needs. They also fit the teams’ timelines in a variety of ways.”

Williams is on the ground in New York with ace AJC photographer Hyosub Shin and Sarah Spencer, who oversees sports video journalism for the newspaper. (Here’s where to watch/stream it live)

Be sure to check back often at AJC.com for updates, and be sure to vote — Who should Hawks select with No. 1 pick?

***

GONE ON SAFARI

Credit: Blake Guthrie Credit: Blake Guthrie

A safari park featuring zebras, rhinos, ostriches, Asian water buffalo and other assorted animals has opened on 530 acres in Madison. But it’s no ordinary animal sanctuary. Visitors can camp overnight at Georgia Safari Conservation Park, the first of its kind in the state and the only such site in the southeast.

***

DEBATE PROTESTS

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

» Protesters are making plans to demonstrate outside CNN’s Midtown headquarters during Thursday’s debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Protesters have a variety of beefs with the candidates and plan to sprinkle objections to Atlanta’s planned public safety training center into the mix.

» Gov. Brian Kemp’s political operation plans to spend $1.5 million to boost Republican legislative candidates in November, including vulnerable incumbents.

Meanwhile, motorists are being warned ahead of time that traffic will be snarled Thursday because of the debate and a Copa América soccer match between the USA and Panama that is expected to draw thousands to downtown.

» Atlantans are slightly underwater when it comes to earning enough money to pay rent, a Redfin study says. On average, Atlanta households made a median income of almost $62,000 a year. The annual income to afford a new apartment: $63,000.

***

REBIRTH OF A SHOPPING CENTER

Redevelopment of North DeKalb Mall “officially” gets underway today with a press conference commemorating the first phase of what will become the Lulah Hills mixed-used development. Demolition of the shopping center will take about six months to complete.

***

KENYAN UNREST

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Kenyan workers began clearing debris Wednesday, a day after violent demonstrations in which protesters stormed parliament over a controversial tax plan. At least six people have been killed and police presence has been heavy.

***

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were put under heat advisories and warnings Tuesday as heat indexes were expected to reach 114 degrees. The stifling temperatures have led to chronic power outages.

***

SPORTS

Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United

Atlanta United appears on the cusp of losing Thiago Almada, one of soccer’s brighter talents with 22 goals and 33 assists in 76 appearances. Eagle Football, which owns clubs in Brazil, France and England, is interested in adding him to its roster, possibly making Saturday his last home game with the Five Stripes.

***

Tuesday’s Braves game against the Cardinals was postponed due to inclement weather. The Braves placed outfielder Brian Anderson on the injured list Tuesday, opening the door for the team to recall utilityman Luke Williams. Anderson has struggled with a lower-body bacterial infection.

***

DEKALB DIDN’T FORGET CEELO

Credit: Sara Gregory Credit: Sara Gregory

Native Atlantan and rapper/performer Ceelo Green (third from left) has received DeKalb County’s W.W. King Bridge Builder Award, the county’s highest civilian honor. The award acknowledges Green’s contributions to hip-hop and philanthropy, including the GreenHouse Foundation nonprofit he co-founded with his sister.

***

And speaking of Atlanta rappers. Gucci Mane, the forebear of trap music, will perform “Gucci Mane: The Road to 1017″ live in October with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. The event is the latest from the ASO in which the symphony pairs rappers — T.I. and Jeezy are past participants — and classical performances.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

June 26, 2009

As news of pop icon Michael Jackson’s death spread, reports suggested cardiac arrest was to blame.

He in fact died of acute propofol intoxication. The doctor who administered that drug, Conrad Murray, later went to prison on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

AJC photographer John Spink took this picture Tuesday of Blake Hales with Reedwick LLC as he installed traffic signals in the boiling heat at Memorial Drive and Martin Street in southeast Atlanta.

***

ONE MORE THING

If you’re hoping like I am for relief from the near-record breaking temperatures of the last few weeks, I’m afraid the news is not good. New projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association say the steamy temperatures may be with us through September.

But there are actions you can take to minimize the impact of the heat, experts say, including obvious steps like avoiding the use of ovens if possible, closing draperies to reduce sunlight and the strain on AC units, and going for walks early in the morning or near dusk if you’re the outdoorsy type like me.

For a more in depth analysis, click here.

***

