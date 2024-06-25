Alexandre Sarr declines to work out for Hawks, won’t say why

When asked directly on Tuesday at a pre-draft availability with top draft prospects, Sarr declined to be specific.

“I have a great team around me, (agent) Billy Duffy and WME,” Sarr said. “They’ve already been through all of this, and I trust them. I’m not going to get into the specifics of where I worked out and where I didn’t, but I’ve been doing my best in my workouts and that’s all I can control.”

Clearly, Sarr worked out for some teams. The Wizards, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, are reportedly one of those teams.

Sarr said he still would like to go No. 1.

“Of course, I’m a competitor,” he said. “For me, it’s more important to be drafted. At the end of the day, that’s what’s most important and you just have to be grateful for that.”

Sarr also declined to be specific when asked how he would fit in with both the Hawks and the Wizards, potentially landing spots.

“I think I can impact winning on any team I land on. I’m pretty confident in that,” Sarr said.

The fact that Sarr did not work out for the Hawks, won’t preclude the team from drafting him with the top pick.