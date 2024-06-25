Metro Atlanta school employees get more money in their paychecks

Atlanta Public Schools

On average, teachers will receive an 11% pay increase and non-teachers would get 3%-5%. The district is also offering incentives for teachers at high-needs schools and early hiring stipends, officials said. A first-year teacher in APS will make $61,816 during the 2024-25 school year.

Clayton County

Clayton plans to pay teachers $2,500 more next fiscal school year at a cost to the district of around $11.6 million. Teachers can earn another $2,500 in bonuses throughout the year while other staffers, such as bus drivers and the district’s school nutrition teams, will get a 4.1% pay increase.

The school system is expected to adopt the budget later Tuesday in a special called meeting.

Cobb County

All non-temporary staff members are getting a 4.4%- 9% raise.

DeKalb County

The 2024-2025 budget includes $60 million in raises for employees. Teachers will see an average salary increase of 6.1%, depending on the specific role and experience, and employees across the board will see at least 3.6%. The district is also offering $2,000-$2,500 retention or new hire bonuses to employees.

Fulton County

All salaried employees will receive a 4.5% raise. New teachers who agree to teach at one of the district’s 12 “priority” schools will receive a $5,000 stipend. Employees who refer teachers to those schools will get a one-time referral fee of $250.

Gwinnett County

Teachers will receive a $4,000 salary hike. Other staff will get at least a 4.25% increase. All eligible employees also will receive a step increase based on years of experience. The approved pay raises are larger than what district officials first considered in April, when the preliminary budget called for a $3,000 bump for teachers and a minimum 4% increase for other staff.