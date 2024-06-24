NBA draft just beginning of Hawks’ offseason moves

Draft analysts have mocked or linked the Hawks to a few different players, including Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr and Donovan Clingan, throughout the draft process. Each player would address some of the Hawks’ needs. They also fit the teams’ timelines in a variety of ways.

Here’s a look at how Risacher, Clingan and Sarr fit into the Hawks future.

If Young and Murray stay

Risacher - With both guards in the mix, the Hawks will have the ability to develop the 19-year-old wing alongside their backcourt duo. Both guards can take advantage of Risacher’s natural cutting instincts, which will continue to open up of the floor.

Young has shown that he can thread the needle and make passes, while Murray has shown he is at his best when he makes quick decisive plays.

Clingan - Should the Hawks hold onto Young and Murray, they’ll need to get ready for life post-Clint Capela. The veteran center is on the final year of his contract and the Hawks will need to replenish their depth at the position.

The Connecticut center could be a strong pick-and-roll partner for the Hawks’ guards. Plus, he could give the Hawks a strong defensive presence in the paint.

Sarr - Like Clingan, Sarr would provide the Hawks with plenty of defense down low. What separates the two is Sarr’s lateral quickness, athleticism and his potential to stretch the floor. He can also play through contact and get to the rim but will still need time to develop his game on the offensive side,

The Hawks reportedly have not been able to get the French center into the building for a workout. So if Sarr is the guy, they’ll have to trust the work of their scouts.

If Young is traded

Risacher - If the Hawks move on from Young, the team’s offense doesn’t change too much if Murray is still in the mix. It could open the door for Hawks forward Jalen Johnson to operate even more in the role of a point forward and the 22-year-old has shown he can run the floor.

With Risacher’s threat as a shooter, the Hawks could take advantage of him on trailing 3s after he made over 40% of his catch-and-shoot 3s.

Clingan - Though Murray averaged 7.5 possessions per game in the pick-and-roll and that number could grow with more opportunities as the team’s lead ballhandler. But with Murray making quick passes, Clingan could quickly exploit mismatches and get to the rim.

Sarr - Like Risacher, the Hawks could utilize Sarr’s developing jumper and use him to space the floor. But Sarr can also go out and create his own shot. He has the ability to handle the ball and the offense could flow through him since he can execute smooth dribble handoffs.

He could also open things up for the Hawks and Murray to attack the rim. He can grab rebounds and get the Hawks out in transition, which could leave room for a budding partnership between him and Johnson.

If Murray is traded

Risacher - He may not have ton of explosiveness and he still has room to fill out his body when it comes to playing through traffic but he could still be a strong partner on the wing for Young. Plus he adds size to the rotation and has the ability to guard multiple positions, which gives the Hawks a few more options when planning matchups.

Clingan - He would likely benefit the most from playing in a system with Young who led the league in pick-and-roll possessions last season. Clingan operates best as a screen and roller on the offensive because of how he developed his game in Dan Hurley’s system. At Connecticut, he was able to set sturdy screens then cover plenty of ground to the basket to set himself up for shots.

Sarr - Because Sarr could potential move out to the perimeter, it could open things up down low for the Hawks and Young to attack the paint.

Like Clingan, he could cover plenty of ground on the defensive end, which eases some of the strain that a smaller backcourt may present.

If Young and Murray are traded

All three players heavily linked to the Hawks fit the team’s timeline should it opt to move on from both Young and Murray. Risacher and Sarr are both 19 years old, while Clingan is just one year older at 20.

Whoever the Hawks pick, would have the opportunity to develop alongside their young pieces in Johnson, as well as Kobe Bufkin, AJ Griffin and Mouhamed Gueye.