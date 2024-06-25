Things to Do

Gucci Mane’s life story coming to Symphony Hall

The Atlanta rapper and Southern music legend’s ‘Road to 1017′ performance in October will be his first with an orchestra.
Rapper Gucci Mane performs alongside music producer Jermaine Dupri, during Dupri's "The South Got Something to Say" show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. He'll perform at Atlanta Symphony Hall this fall. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

Rapper Gucci Mane performs alongside music producer Jermaine Dupri, during Dupri's "The South Got Something to Say" show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. He'll perform at Atlanta Symphony Hall this fall. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)
By
0 minutes ago

Gucci Mane’s life story is set to take center stage at Atlanta Symphony Hall this fall.

The Atlanta rapper and a trap music forebear will deliver a live performance, “Gucci Mane: The Road to 1017″ featuring the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, on Saturday, Oct. 12.

As part of an ongoing live music series, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra said Gucci Mane’s show will focus on “sharing his personal journey and the life lessons that have shaped him. Discover the man behind the music, from his early days in Alabama to his rise in Atlanta.”

The October show with Gucci Mane comes after both T.I. and Jeezy graced the ASO stage last year in performances bringing classical and rap music together. Jeezy performed his debut album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101″ and T.I. delivered a live show centered on his sophomore classic full-length, “Trap Muzik.” Like T.I., Gucci will perform with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, which collaborates with musicians from different genres to add an orchestral touch to their live performances.

Atlanta Pops Orchestra conductor Michael Giel will help lead performances of hits such as “Freaky Girl,” “Lemonade,” and “Wasted” along with other stand outs from one of the most prolific emcees to emerge from below the Mason-Dixon Line.

Dubbed by some as “the most influential underground rapper of the 2000s,” Gucci Mane’s career spans 16 studio albums and over 70 mixtapes. The number 1017 — his grandfather’s address in Alabama, the name of the label he founded — etched deep in the lore of the man at the center of the Southern rap myth. The performance will also mark Gucci’s Mane’s first time performing with an orchestra.

Tickets for “Gucci Mane: The Road to 1017″ go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. The show itself is set to take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 12.

About the Author

Follow Gavin Godfrey on twitter

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Douglas County

BREAKING
Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office2h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

CeeLo Green honored by DeKalb commissioners
16m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

ANALYSIS
A determined judge vows to keep Trump case moving

Credit: AJC

Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests

Credit: AJC

Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Expert advice on weathering Georgia’s heat and humidity
The Latest

Credit: File

Joyful Daily
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular
‘Hyperlocal’ Parker Smith finds unlimited inspiration in Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds