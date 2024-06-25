Gucci Mane’s life story coming to Symphony Hall

The October show with Gucci Mane comes after both T.I. and Jeezy graced the ASO stage last year in performances bringing classical and rap music together. Jeezy performed his debut album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101″ and T.I. delivered a live show centered on his sophomore classic full-length, “Trap Muzik.” Like T.I., Gucci will perform with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, which collaborates with musicians from different genres to add an orchestral touch to their live performances.

Atlanta Pops Orchestra conductor Michael Giel will help lead performances of hits such as “Freaky Girl,” “Lemonade,” and “Wasted” along with other stand outs from one of the most prolific emcees to emerge from below the Mason-Dixon Line.

Dubbed by some as “the most influential underground rapper of the 2000s,” Gucci Mane’s career spans 16 studio albums and over 70 mixtapes. The number 1017 — his grandfather’s address in Alabama, the name of the label he founded — etched deep in the lore of the man at the center of the Southern rap myth. The performance will also mark Gucci’s Mane’s first time performing with an orchestra.

Tickets for “Gucci Mane: The Road to 1017″ go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. The show itself is set to take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 12.