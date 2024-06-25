How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft

What you should know in advance of the 2024 NBA draft:
When: Wednesday, June 26 (8 p.m.); Thursday, June 27 (4 p.m.)
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (Wednesday); ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York (Thursday)
TV: Wednesday -- ESPN, WSB Channel 2 (ABC); Thursday -- ESPN
Livestream: NBA.com, ABC and ABC app
More on the draft: The Hawks were a surprise winner of the May 12 draft lottery and earned the No. 1 overall pick.
More on draft picks: As of now, the top pick is the only pick the Hawks currently have among the 58 in the two-round, two-day draft.
Want to attend local watch party? Hip-hop icon Jeezy will be the headliner at a draft party watch party hosted by the organization at State Farm Arena:
Ayye! Where the party at? 🎉— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 24, 2024
Come see who we take with the first pick on Wednesday @StateFarmArena 👀
🎟️: https://t.co/N5AfIYRrBf pic.twitter.com/6n1YHFIuP9
