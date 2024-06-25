Exclusive: AJC Poll: Trump leads Biden in Georgia ahead of first debate
Atlanta Hawks

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft

The Hawks will host a party at State Farm Arena Wednesday, June 26 as the franchise prepares to select the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Hawks will host a party at State Farm Arena Wednesday, June 26 as the franchise prepares to select the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

What you should know in advance of the 2024 NBA draft:

When: Wednesday, June 26 (8 p.m.); Thursday, June 27 (4 p.m.)

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (Wednesday); ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York (Thursday)

TV: Wednesday -- ESPN, WSB Channel 2 (ABC); Thursday -- ESPN

Livestream: NBA.com, ABC and ABC app

ExploreSurprise! Hawks win NBA draft lottery, will select first in 2024 draft

More on the draft: The Hawks were a surprise winner of the May 12 draft lottery and earned the No. 1 overall pick.

More on draft picks: As of now, the top pick is the only pick the Hawks currently have among the 58 in the two-round, two-day draft.

ExploreNBA draft just the beginning of franchise's offseason moves

Want to attend local watch party? Hip-hop icon Jeezy will be the headliner at a draft party watch party hosted by the organization at State Farm Arena:

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Attorney asks AG’s Office be removed from prosecuting training center RICO case

Judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub learns fate in ethics case today
1h ago

Credit: AJC

Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests
1h ago

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Atlanta makes bid to host Sundance Festival, including $2M and ‘array’ of support

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Atlanta makes bid to host Sundance Festival, including $2M and ‘array’ of support

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Battle for Georgia General Assembly centers on a few swing districts
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

NBA draft just beginning of Hawks’ offseason moves
Photos: Go behind the scenes at Hawks practice facility
Donovan Clingan brings defensive presence to Hawks’ table as NBA draft prospect
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of David Hobbs

Lawrenceville man’s embarrassing viral moment leads to sobriety
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds