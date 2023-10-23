T.I. is bringing ‘Trap Muzik’ to Symphony Hall

Atlanta rapper is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Southern rap breakthrough.

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Credit: Michael Blackshire

By Gavin Godfrey – Atlanta
16 minutes ago

Call it, “Mr. Harris’ Opus.” T.I. is bringing “Trap Muzik” to Atlanta Symphony Hall.

The Atlanta rapper and entrepreneur Clifford “Tip” Harris announced that’s he’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of his second studio album by performing live with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. The concert, “T.I.: A Night Celebrating 20 years of ‘Trap Muzik’,” will be on Dec. 29. Tickets for the show go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

“Trap Muzik,” was the follow-up to T.I.’s underrated debut, “I’m Serious,” and was a turning point in the career trajectory of the Bankhead MC when it was released on Aug. 19, 2003. On the strength of singles “24,” “Be Easy,” “Rubber Band Man,” and improving on its predecessor’s lyrical braggadocio and storytelling with trap classics such as “Doin’ My Job,” T.I.’s star turn was in motion.

Now, the Grammy-winning musician wants to bring one of Southern rap’s most influential albums to the symphony. Think “Let’s Get Away” backed with woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. The performance will pay homage to the “Trap Muzik” album but expect the set to include a run through other cuts in the emcee’s catalogue.

When T.I. hits the stage at the black-tie affair, it won’t be the first time Symphony Hall has played host to hip-hop and trap royalty this year. In January, Jeezy performed his album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation” with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall.

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

