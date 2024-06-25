Puerto Rico issues an island-wide heat advisory for the first time as power outages persist

Associated Press (AP) — Meteorologists on Tuesday for the first time issued a heat advisory for the entire island of Puerto Rico, struggling with chronic power outages as it broils under an unrelenting sun.

All 78 of the U.S. territory's municipalities were placed under a heat advisory or warning, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. This is the first time forecasters have extended a heat advisory beyond Puerto Rico’s coastal areas since the alert system was put in place six years ago.

Heat indexes were expected to reach up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit (about 46 degrees Celsius) along most of Puerto Rico's coastal areas on Tuesday and through Wednesday morning as a dense cloud of Saharan dust from Africa blankets the island.