The Braves placed Brian Anderson on the 10-day injured list, backdated to June 22, because of the lower-body bacterial infection.

The team recalled Luke Williams to fill the roster spot.

Following Monday’s loss to the Cardinals, manager Brian Snitker said that Orlando Arcia likely would not play Tuesday after he left the game with dizziness. Without Anderson, the Braves would have been down two players.