Biden, Trump debate plus soccer likely to snarl traffic Thursday

The exact schedules haven’t been released for Biden and Trump. But both are expected to arrive in town Thursday afternoon. Biden’s camp has said he will land at Dobbins Air Force Base in Cobb County.

That means various interstates will be closed when ever motorcades roll through town. Other road closures may be put in place Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech cautioned students and employees that the debate will impact streets, parking and bus routes on its nearby Atlanta campus as well as bring more police to the area.

Reporters and news media will set up camp in the school’s basketball arena, McCamish Pavilion. That will require the closure of nearby parking lots. Two streets also will be closed, likely starting late Wednesday and continuing throughout Thursday. Tenth Street will be closed from State Street to Spring Street. Fowler Street will be closed from Sixth Street to 14th Street.

The campus bus system will be rerouted Thursday in some areas. A school spokesman said there are no scheduled changes to summer classes, but school officials are “staying watchful and flexible” and classes can move online if the need arises.

