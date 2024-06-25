CeeLo Green honored by DeKalb commissioners

DeKalb commissioners gave CeeLo Green the county’s highest civilian honor on Tuesday, recognizing the Atlanta musician for his contributions to hip-hop and philanthropy.

Green came to prominence as one of the founding members of Goodie Mob, then later performed with producer Danger Mouse as the duo Gnarles Barkley, producing “Crazy.” A solo album in 2010 earned Green his third Grammy for “Forget You.”

DeKalb presented Green with its W.W. King Bridge Builder Award during African American Music Appreciation Month. Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond said Green is a unifier and humanitarian. With his sister, Green cofounded the GreenHouse Foundation, a nonprofit focused on educating children about environmental sustainability.