Metro Atlanta

CeeLo Green honored by DeKalb commissioners

DeKalb commissioners awarded Goodie Mob's CeeLo Green the county's highest civilian honor on June 25, 2024.

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

DeKalb commissioners awarded Goodie Mob's CeeLo Green the county's highest civilian honor on June 25, 2024.
By
16 minutes ago

DeKalb commissioners gave CeeLo Green the county’s highest civilian honor on Tuesday, recognizing the Atlanta musician for his contributions to hip-hop and philanthropy.

Green came to prominence as one of the founding members of Goodie Mob, then later performed with producer Danger Mouse as the duo Gnarles Barkley, producing “Crazy.” A solo album in 2010 earned Green his third Grammy for “Forget You.”

ExploreWATCH: 'The South Got Something To Say'

DeKalb presented Green with its W.W. King Bridge Builder Award during African American Music Appreciation Month. Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond said Green is a unifier and humanitarian. With his sister, Green cofounded the GreenHouse Foundation, a nonprofit focused on educating children about environmental sustainability.

“He has invested his time and his resources, energy and his talent into improving opportunity for young people all across this planet,” Thurmond said.

Green said he was humbled by the honor. Wearing shorts to collect the award, he joked that he would have worn a tuxedo “or at least pants” had he known how beautiful the award would be.

DeKalb County Commissioners awarded CeeLo Green, third from left, with its highest civilian award, the W.W. King Bridge Builder Award, for his contributions to the musical industry on June 25, 2024.

Credit: Sara Gregory

icon to expand image

Credit: Sara Gregory

Green said he was honored to inspire even one person. Music nourished and kept him focused when he didn’t see a path forward, he said.

“Music has really kept me alive,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Douglas County

BREAKING
Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

ANALYSIS
A determined judge vows to keep Trump case moving

Credit: AJC

Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Expert advice on weathering Georgia’s heat and humidity

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Expert advice on weathering Georgia’s heat and humidity

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

BREAKING: Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office
2h ago
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Temps teasing record highs
Qualifying begins for Atlanta citywide council seat
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds