Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Abortion news - full coverage
Leaked abortion opinion could herald seismic changes in Georgia
Eyes on appeals court as Georgians wait to see local impact of abortion...
If Roe is overturned, Atlanta officials want APD investigations to be...
Abortion rights backers in Atlanta, across US rally against post-Roe...
Once a fringe idea, many Georgia Republicans now push for total...
Horizon Theater stages story of ‘Roe’ as decision faces reversal
Privacy ruling could help keep abortion legal in Georgia
Metro Atlanta pastors focus on abortion in Mother’s Day sermons
Voices: Metro Atlanta women weigh in on abortion debate
Georgians on abortion front line adjust to prospect of Roe’s defeat
