Chris Stallings, director of Georgia’s emergency agency, said early estimates project at least $300 million in damage — but he said that tally will soar as more counties compile their reports of the deadliest storm to ravage the state in decades.

“Everyone’s tired. Everyone’s frustrated,” Gov. Brian Kemp told first responders in Wrightsville earlier Wednesday, at one of several stops in hard-hit rural communities. “But we’ve never seen a storm like this before.”

The governor called up 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops to assist with the recovery and signed an order Tuesday to suspend the sales tax on gas. Some 20,000 Georgia Power workers have fanned out across the state, along with dozens of chain saw squads clearing roads.

Trump toured damage on Monday in Valdosta and quickly injected politics into the visit, calling President Joe Biden’s response lethargic and falsely claiming he was “nonresponsive” to Kemp.

In fact, Kemp said he spoke to Biden on Sunday and praised the president’s efforts to help Georgia. Biden, too, criticized Trump: “He’s lying, and the governor told him he was lying.”

The collision of campaign politics and disaster response heightened Tuesday when the White House released an initial list of 11 Georgia counties that federal officials declared a federal disaster, a key designation that unlocks key aid.

Kemp, a second-term Republican, and the state’s bipartisan delegation pressed for 90 counties to be included on the list, including much of metro Atlanta. The discrepancy infuriated Trump’s allies, along with some local officials who quickly attacked Biden.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

“Thousands of Georgians are currently without access to basic resources including electricity, food and water, and dozens have lost their lives as a result of this storm,” Trump spokeswoman Morgan Ackley said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have once again failed to lead during a time of crisis.”

Other Georgia Republicans worked with Democrats to lobby the White House to swiftly expand the list. Kemp reached a senior Biden aide with an urgent message. Within hours, 30 more counties were added.

“I called the White House and said, ‘Y’all don’t understand the message you’re sending to counties that have the same damage,” he said Wednesday. “Right now, people think they’re invisible. And they listened to us.”

The recovery marks a crucial time for Georgia and the presidential race. Trump’s campaign views the state as a must if it’s going to win, and polls show he’s locked in a tight race with Harris.

She was set to join her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on a bus tour across Pennsylvania on Wednesday after Tuesday’s vice presidential debate. But she rearranged her schedule as the storm’s wreckage came into clearer focus.