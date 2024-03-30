Politics

Georgia approves Delta-8 and CBD age limits, testing requirements

Bill would regulate hemp products sold in stores across the state
Flavored CBD gummies would face testing before they’re sold in stores in Georgia under Senate Bill 494, which now awaits Gov. Brian Kemp's signature or veto. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

40 minutes ago

Georgians under age 21 wouldn’t be allowed to buy hemp products such as CBD and Delta-8, and those products would be tested before they’re sold in stores under a bill the General Assembly passed Thursday.

The bill seeks to regulate CBD products widely available across Georgia since Congress legalized hemp farming and distribution in 2018.

The age and testing requirements apply to all consumable hemp products, including gummies, oils and drinks, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

It also covers CBD products such as Delta-8 and Delta-10, which have slightly different chemical structures than traditional marijuana and give users a recreational high, the Agriculture Department said. Marijuana remains illegal in Georgia except for patients authorized to consume low-THC oil for medicinal purposes.

“Establishing much-needed guardrails for the consumable hemp industry in Georgia was one of our top priorities,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said. “This legislation protects Georgia consumers by ensuring these products are safe, accurately labeled and not sold to children in our state.”

The legislation, Senate Bill 494, would require manufacturers to analyze hemp products for THC and other ingredients, with labels on hemp products informing customers of their contents. Hemp products would also come with a warning sticker on products that contain THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high.

Under federal law, hemp products can contain no more than 0.3% THC.

The bill passed the House 168-3 and the Senate 52-1. It now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

About the Author

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

