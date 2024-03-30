It also covers CBD products such as Delta-8 and Delta-10, which have slightly different chemical structures than traditional marijuana and give users a recreational high, the Agriculture Department said. Marijuana remains illegal in Georgia except for patients authorized to consume low-THC oil for medicinal purposes.

“Establishing much-needed guardrails for the consumable hemp industry in Georgia was one of our top priorities,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said. “This legislation protects Georgia consumers by ensuring these products are safe, accurately labeled and not sold to children in our state.”

The legislation, Senate Bill 494, would require manufacturers to analyze hemp products for THC and other ingredients, with labels on hemp products informing customers of their contents. Hemp products would also come with a warning sticker on products that contain THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high.

Under federal law, hemp products can contain no more than 0.3% THC.

The bill passed the House 168-3 and the Senate 52-1. It now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.