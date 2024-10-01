“She seems like a strong woman,” Johnson said. “It seems like she’s for the people, for my people, regular people.”

The Georgia secretary of state removed thousands of voter registrations before the beginning of the year for varying reasons — some were removed for not voting or responding to mail from election officials in two general election cycles, others were deleted following a conviction with a felony sentence, and still others for moving to another state.

Now, many of these voters are eligible again and back on Georgia’s voter roll.

In the same period of time, the state has removed more than 100,000 names from Georgia’s list of eligible voters. Death and duplicate entries are the two main reasons for removal so far this year.

“This maintenance isn’t evil,” said Mitchell Brown, a political scientist at Auburn University. “It’s good administrative practice.”

Brown said the timing of the updated registrations could reflect increased interest in Harris as a candidate or coincide with more outreach to voters around that time.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of voting rights organization Fair Fight Action, interpreted the reregistrations as a sign that there is strong enthusiasm to vote this year, especially among the 60% of reregistrants who had been inactive in Georgia’s elections for several years.

“These folks were registered before. They didn’t vote for a set of years,” she said. “They decided to vote again, but they had to take that additional step and burden of reregistering.”

This burden of reregistering is made easier by voter outreach by organizations like Women on the Rise, which is dedicated to empowering formerly incarcerated women. They reached out to Johnson and informed her of her right to vote.

Greater Georgia, a Republican-led effort, said that it reaches out to voters who have not participated in elections for a long time. These voters might include those who were removed from the rolls for inactivity.