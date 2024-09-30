Politics

Campaign politics collides with disaster response as Trump visits storm-battered Georgia

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, toured damage from Hurricane Helene in Valdosta on Monday. He accused President Joe Biden of being “very nonresponsive” to calls for assistance from Gov. Brian Kemp. But Kemp said at a separate stop in Augusta that he spoke with Biden on Sunday evening and that he appreciated the “bipartisan way” that local, state and federal leaders worked together to respond to the crisis. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, toured damage from Hurricane Helene in Valdosta on Monday. He accused President Joe Biden of being “very nonresponsive” to calls for assistance from Gov. Brian Kemp. But Kemp said at a separate stop in Augusta that he spoke with Biden on Sunday evening and that he appreciated the “bipartisan way” that local, state and federal leaders worked together to respond to the crisis. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
By and
1 hour ago

VALDOSTA — Hurricane Helene’s deadly march across Georgia has quickly emerged as a campaign issue, as former President Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of neglecting storm-stricken areas amid his own tour of hard-hit Valdosta.

Trump’s attacks stood in stark contrast to the stance of Georgia leaders from both parties who steered clear of politics during visits to devastated areas and focused instead on the response to a storm that killed at least 25 in Georgia and more than 100 across the region.

Moments after he landed in Valdosta, Trump praised Gov. Brian Kemp’s actions but falsely accused President Joe Biden of being “very nonresponsive” to the Republican governor’s calls.

The governor said at a separate stop in Augusta that he spoke with Biden on Sunday evening and that he appreciated the “bipartisan way” local, state and federal leaders worked together to respond to the crisis.

“He just said, ‘Hey, what do you need?’ And I told him, you know, we got what we need. We’ll work through the federal process,” Kemp said of his conversation with Biden. “He offered that if there’s other things we need, just to call him directly, which I appreciate.”

Trump also accused Biden of “sleeping” through the crisis and slammed Harris for holding fundraisers in California after the storm hit. (Harris went straight to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees federal recovery efforts from disasters, after landing Monday in Washington.)

Trump, too, spent the weekend on the campaign trail: He held events in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin over the weekend, and he stopped in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to watch part of the Georgia-Alabama game from a luxury suite.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, waves during the Georgia vs. Alabama football game Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

icon to expand image

Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The White House said both Harris and Biden will visit communities affected by Helene “as soon as it will not disrupt emergency response operations.”

“I’ve been told that it’d be disruptive if I did it right now,” Biden said Monday. “We will not do that at the risk of diverting or delaying any of the response assets needed to deal with this crisis.”

And Biden’s aides rejected Trump’s attempts to portray them as asleep at the wheel.

Tom Perez, a senior Biden adviser who runs the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, said the president and vice president “aren’t going to play politics with a catastrophic emergency like this.”

“We’re very proud of what we’ll continue to do. It doesn’t matter where a disaster occurs. These are our neighbors, and we’ll help them,” he said in an interview, adding: “Disasters are never moments to play politics. Period.”

‘None of that matters’

The collision between disaster recovery efforts and campaign trail politicking comes at a crucial moment in the presidential race. Trump’s campaign views Georgia as a must-win state, and polls show he’s locked in a tight race with Harris.

It also brought sharp concerns from some local officials who worried that Trump’s visit could delay their efforts to repair damage, as well as criticism that he transformed a seemingly nonpartisan issue — disaster relief — into a campaign trail attack.

“Local officials shouldn’t have the burden of trying to execute recovery efforts while also catering to a presidential campaign that only wants photo opportunities,” Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves of Atlanta said.

Others emphasized consensus-driven efforts. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff met Saturday with about a dozen officials at the rural airport in Cook County, a heavily Republican area in South Georgia that was in the middle of Helene’s wrath.

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks Saturday at the Lowndes County Emergency Management Operations Center in Valdosta after Helene swept through the state, leading to at least 25 deaths. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cook County Probate Judge Chase Daughtrey, who took part in Ossoff’s meeting, praised the Democrat for promising to work with state and federal authorities to open up the federal spigots.

“The beautiful thing about Georgia,” Daughtrey said, “is when it comes to issues that directly impact Georgians from this hurricane, every elected official involved — Democrat and Republican — they are showing their allegiance is to their people and not their party.”

Trump’s visit also underscored ongoing worries about a repeat of the long struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Michael, which ravaged South Georgia in October 2018.

The grueling fight for federal aid divided Georgia Republicans and put Kemp at odds with Trump. It took nearly a year of legislative wrangling to clear the way for the aid and longer still for it to trickle down to farmers.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, was in the middle of that fight, emerging as a vocal critic of both parties as the gridlock deepened. On Monday, he sounded hopeful that Trump’s arrival was a sign another fight could be avoided.

“You know, ultimately, Donald Trump cares. He’s here,” Scott said in an interview. “People need to know that people at the highest levels of our government care and they get to see it.”

And in a rare move, the entire Georgia congressional delegation urged Biden to swiftly approve Kemp’s request for an expedited disaster declaration for roughly 90 storm-damaged counties. It is expected to soon be granted, Perez said in the interview.

“I’m confident that it will be processed very, very quickly,” he said. “We’re talking hours, not days.”

Trump, for his part, was welcomed by hundreds in Valdosta who greeted his arrival with chants of “USA.” Shortly after he criticized Harris at Valdosta’s airport, he stood in front of a crumbling building, flanked by his GOP allies, and delivered a different message.

“Our country is in the final weeks of a hard-fought national election, but in a time like this, when a crisis hits, when our fellow citizens cry out in need, none of that matters,” he said. “We’re not talking about politics now. We have to all get together and get this solved.”

Staff writers Michelle Baruchman in Augusta and Tia Mitchell in Washington contributed to this article.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, slammed his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for holding fundraisers in California after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in much of the Southeast. Trump, however, also spent the weekend on the campaign trail with events in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as a stop at the Georgia-Alabama college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Authors

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Presidential candidates spar over Hurricane Helene response in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Trump plans to visit storm-ravaged Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Harris, Trump shift plans after Hurricane Helene's destruction18m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week if it doesn't impact...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Judge strikes down Georgia abortion ban2h ago
Democrats are suing to stop hand counts of Georgia ballots by poll workers
Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Air quality monitored across metro Atlanta13m ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine