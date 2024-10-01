Credit: AP Credit: AP

We usually save the birthday shoutouts for the end of this newsletter, but we’re making an exception for Georgia’s own Jimmy Carter. The 39th president of the United States turns 100 today, making him the first former occupant of the White House to reach that milestone.

The celebrations are far and wide. In Carter’s hometown of Plains, 100 people will be sworn in as new U.S. citizens — one for every year of Carter’s life. Four F/A-18s from the U.S. Navy will fly over the town at about 12:30 p.m. today. And tonight, a sold-out concert will feature singer-songwriters Cindy Morgan and Andrew Greer, who will debut a new song written in Carter’s honor.

At the White House, a display that includes the number “100″ along with the message “Happy Birthday President Carter” will be displayed for the day on the North Lawn.

You can read all about Carter’s life and legacy at AJC.com. And today, your political insiders will host a special edition of the “Politically Georgia” radio show live from Plains.

We are marking Carter’s centennial celebration by noting just some of the meaningful moments of his public life. We chose 10 — but know there are plenty more.

Walkman (1977). Carter was the first president to walk during a portion of his inaugural parade — a tradition copied by every president since.

Carter was the first president to walk during a portion of his inaugural parade — a tradition copied by every president since. Some Middle East peace (1978). Carter presided over secret negotiations at Camp David that led to a treaty between Israel and Egypt that is still in place today, although it has been threatened.

Carter presided over secret negotiations at Camp David that led to a treaty between Israel and Egypt that is still in place today, although it has been threatened. No medals (1980). Carter spearheaded the largest ever boycott of an Olympic Games, protesting Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan.

Carter spearheaded the largest ever boycott of an Olympic Games, protesting Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan. The builder (1984). The Carters spend a week volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, resulting in a decades long partnership.

The Carters spend a week volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, resulting in a decades long partnership. Engaging North Korea (1994). Carter was the first former U.S. president to visit North Korea, which led to a disarmament agreement that lasted for a decade.

Carter was the first former U.S. president to visit North Korea, which led to a disarmament agreement that lasted for a decade. Faith (2000). Carter leaves the Southern Baptist Convention, saying it had become too rigid. He would continue teaching Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for many years.

Carter leaves the Southern Baptist Convention, saying it had become too rigid. He would continue teaching Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for many years. Peacemaker (2002). Carter wins the Nobel Peace Prize. The chair of the Nobel committee said they should have given it to him decades earlier.

Carter wins the Nobel Peace Prize. The chair of the Nobel committee said they should have given it to him decades earlier. Flag diplomacy (2003). Carter worked behind the scenes to avert a statewide referendum on Georgia’s old state flag, leading to the Legislature approving a new one.

Carter worked behind the scenes to avert a statewide referendum on Georgia’s old state flag, leading to the Legislature approving a new one. His own way (2008). Against the wishes of the U.S. and Israeli governments, Carter meets with the exiled leader of Hamas to (unsuccessfully) ask him to stop rocket attacks on Israel.

Against the wishes of the U.S. and Israeli governments, Carter meets with the exiled leader of Hamas to (unsuccessfully) ask him to stop rocket attacks on Israel. Resilience (2023). Carter enters hospice care. His care continues 19 months later. He said he hopes to live long enough to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

GOOD MORNING! The presidential election is in 35 days. The vice presidential nominees will debate tonight in New York. Here are three things to know for today:

A state judge struck down Georgia’s ban on abortions after a heartbeat is detected. The ruling means abortions are legal in Georgia up until about 22 weeks of pregnancy, the AJC’s Maya T. Prabhu reports.

Georgia Democrats sued to block a new State Election Board rule that would require poll workers to hand count the number of ballots, the AJC’s Mark Niesse reports.

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs declared a statewide judicial emergency on Monday because of Hurricane Helene, extending some filing deadlines and other schedules.

STORM POLITICS. Former President Donald Trump toured storm damage in Valdosta on Monday, where he spread falsehoods about President Joe Biden’s response to the devastating hurricane.

Shortly after arriving in the South Georgia city, Trump accused President Joe Biden of being “nonresponsive” to the Republican governor’s calls.

But Kemp said Biden called him on Sunday night and told him to call him directly should he need anything.

“I appreciate that,” Kemp told reporters during a news conference in Augusta, adding: “We will work in a bipartisan way on disaster relief in this state with our federal, state and local partners.”

Trump’s attacks stood in stark contrast to the stance of Georgia leaders from both parties who steered clear of politics during visits to devastated areas and focused instead on the response to a storm that killed at least 25 in Georgia and more than 100 across the region.

Kemp asked the federal government on Monday for an expedited disaster declaration. All 16 members of Georgia’s congressional delegation — nine Republicans and seven Democrats — sent a letter to Biden asking him to grant it. Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, both from Georgia, also led an effort to win swift disaster relief for the state’s farmers.

@ossoff, @SenatorWarnock and all 14 members of Georgia's congressional delegation unite to support @GovKemp's request for an expedited federal disaster declaration for nearly 90 Georgia counties slammed by Hurricane Helene.

CONCEPT AD. When former President Donald Trump was asked at the ABC debate last month whether he had a health care reform proposal, even stalwart supporters were shocked when he answered only that he had “concepts of a plan.”

There was no call to repeal the Affordable Care Act or replace it with a viable alternative. Instead, Trump suggested he was still working out the details.

Now, that line has become the centerpiece of a new attack ad launched by Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign in Georgia and other battleground states. It touts Harris’ plans to preserve the signature health care law and limit the cost of insulin to $35 a month.

Trump’s campaign has since said that he would fight to prevent “waste, fraud and abuse” throughout the health care system.

HISTORY TEACHER. Tennessee Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson will be in Georgia tonight for a fundraiser hosted by state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur.

Pearson was one of the “Tennessee Three” expelled from the state Legislature after leading a protest for new gun control laws on the state House floor. He was later reappointed to his seat by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners. He was reelected last year.

Pearson will also talk about his history-making role when he swings by Decatur High School later today to teach several history classes there. They’ll have plenty to discuss, since a tipster tells us that students at the school also had an active shooter drill on Monday, putting the issue of gun safety at top of mind.

HEMP CHANGE. Sorry, kids. Starting today, hemp is for adults.

A new law banning the sale of hemp products to anyone under 21 takes effect in Georgia today as part of a larger effort to regulate the burgeoning industry. The law also bans hemp food products, like chocolate and alcohol. But things like gummies and oils are still legal.

Taken together, it’s a big change for an industry that has had free rein in the state since hemp farming and distribution became legal in 2018. Since then, there’s been an explosion of hemp products that contain cannabidiol (CBD). Those products are legal as long as they don’t have more than 0.3% of THC, the psychoactive compound that makes people high.

“It’s going to be a tremendous changeover,” said Gary Long, CEO of One59, a Georgia-based company that sells hemp products.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says they will have a “zero tolerance” policy for selling hemp products to people under 21. But for other parts of the law — including new testing and labeling requirements — the department said it will focus more on educating rather than enforcement over the next three months.

DAY IN COURT. Georgia Democrats will ask a state judge today to block a new rule from the Republican-controlled State Election Board that they fear could lead to disputed results.

The rule requires local election officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying results. Democrats say that rule conflicts with state law, the AJC’s Mark Niesse reports.

Supporters say the rule gives local election officials the tools they need to make sure the results are accurate. Since 2020, at least 19 county election board members have refused to certify some election results, according to an AJC survey.

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” the AJC’s Ernie Suggs and musician Chuck Leavell join the show to talk about former President Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday. And the AJC’s Maya T. Prabhu will talk about a state judge’s decision to strike down Georgia’s abortion law.

You can listen live at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow "Politically Georgia" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

On Monday’s show, Dr. Nisha Verma talked about abortion. Verma is an OB-GYN specialist who testified during a Senate subcommittee hearing led by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. Also, state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, talked about Georgia’s abortion law, which he sponsored.

AD WATCH. Why did a Democratic candidate for state Senate ask for the names and phone numbers of students in local high schools?

Ashwin Ramaswami, who is running to unseat GOP incumbent Shawn Still, said it was to organize a voter registration drive and find ways “to get more young people involved in politics.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are warning parents that Ramaswami wants their kids’ private information in a series of new ads backed by Peach State Values, a political action committee headed by Senate Republicans.

“If you or your teenager is approached inappropriately by creepy Ashwin Ramaswami, call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” one campaign mailer reads, according to images reviewed by the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman.

Ramaswami called the ads “anti-democratic fear mongering.”

Still was one of 19 people indicted in Georgia’s election interference case last year. Ramaswami has made that a key part of his campaign and has raised lots of money as a result.

Still’s lawyer said he should not have been charged in the case.

***

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will make a campaign stop in Milwaukee.

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a campaign rally in Waunakee, Wisconsin.

Republican U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off in what is likely to be the only vice presidential debate this cycle. CBS News will host the debate in New York City at 9 p.m.

SHOUTOUTS. Today’s birthdays:

Georgia House Minority Caucus Whip Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming.

Linda LaPerre, a faithful reader of this newsletter and avid listener to the “Politically Georgia” radio show.

Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter?

AS ALWAYS, send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.