Christmas morning apartment fire displaces Sandy Springs residents

Sixteen people are homeless after a fire ripped through their Roswell Road apartment complex early Christmas morning.
Officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze, which they said started in the attic, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Firefighters arrived at the Sandy Springs complex to find heavy flames coming from the structure, officials told Channel 2.
All four units in the building were damaged by smoke and water, displacing 16 people, Channel 2 said. No injuries were reported.
Another overnight blaze in southwest Atlanta killed two people on Saturday morning.
