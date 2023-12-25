BreakingNews
Christmas morning apartment fire displaces Sandy Springs residents

A Sandy Springs apartment complex caught fire early Christmas morning, displacing more than a dozen residents.

Sandy Springs
Sixteen people are homeless after a fire ripped through their Roswell Road apartment complex early Christmas morning.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze, which they said started in the attic, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Firefighters arrived at the Sandy Springs complex to find heavy flames coming from the structure, officials told Channel 2.

All four units in the building were damaged by smoke and water, displacing 16 people, Channel 2 said. No injuries were reported.

Another overnight blaze in southwest Atlanta killed two people on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

