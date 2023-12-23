2 dead after overnight blaze at SW Atlanta home

Two people died early Saturday morning after a fire at a southwest Atlanta home, officials said.
Crews were called to the home in the 1800 block of Willis Mill Road shortly after midnight on reports of a residential fire with people possibly inside. Firefighters were informed once they arrived at the scene that two residents remained inside the home, according to the Atlanta fire department.
Firefighters said they entered the structure and extricated a woman and a man. Both were rendered aid until medical personnel arrived and took them to Grady Memorial Hospital.
During a second search of the home, officials said another person was found in a bedroom. That person was determined to be dead due to the fire, the department confirmed.
Officials said another person died because of the blaze but did not say whether that person was one of the people pulled from the home.
The names of the victims were not released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
