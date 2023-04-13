Fulton approves overseeing municipal elections

Mountain Park, Johns Creek and Roswell were among several north Fulton cities that considered pooling resources to manage a collective elections process after Milton City Council voted in December to administering its own election. Instead, the other cities decided to have Fulton continue to oversee their elections this year. City leaders have said there was not enough time to efficiently set-up the administrative process by November.

Alpharetta’s City Council approved a resolution in March authorizing Fulton County to conduct the city’s election this fall. The officials are scheduled to vote on an intergovernmental agreement with Fulton during their Monday meeting.