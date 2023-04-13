BreakingNews
Fulton approves overseeing municipal elections

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Fulton County approved intergovernmental agreements with nine cities Thursday, authorizing the county to manage the municipalities’ November elections.

The Board of Registration and Elections approved agreements with Chattahoochee Hills, East Point, Fairburn, South Fulton, Hapeville, Union City, Mountain Park, Johns Creek and Roswell during a morning meeting.

There were no comments before the unanimous vote.

Mountain Park, Johns Creek and Roswell were among several north Fulton cities that considered pooling resources to manage a collective elections process after Milton City Council voted in December to administering its own election. Instead, the other cities decided to have Fulton continue to oversee their elections this year. City leaders have said there was not enough time to efficiently set-up the administrative process by November.

Alpharetta’s City Council approved a resolution in March authorizing Fulton County to conduct the city’s election this fall. The officials are scheduled to vote on an intergovernmental agreement with Fulton during their Monday meeting.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

