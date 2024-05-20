Dueling rallies renew training center debate

Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

At City Hall on Monday, a few dozen protesters called on the city to begin counting despite the court’s pending decision.

“Mayor Dickens continues to claim that this project has widespread support,” said Rev. Keyanna Jones, a pastor and organizer. “Then why not let people vote? Because the vote would just put it all to rest.”

On the opposite side of the building, supporters of the training center said they wanted to “set the record straight” that the facility would help educate police on crucial skills such as conflict de-escalation and could help attract new hires. More than 15 supporters wore yellow “Hometown Heroes” T-shirts.

“This training center is going to not just increase the number of police officers, which are desperately needed in Atlanta, but increase the effectiveness of each police officer,” said Gabriel Nadales, national director of Our America, in an interview before the nonprofit group started its rally. “We have a lot of different anarchists who are spreading misinformation and lies about what the training center is.”

David L. Lowery Jr., an associate pastor in Chicago and founder of the Living & Driving While Black Foundation, appeared at Our America’s rally in support of the training center.

“We shouldn’t be trying to defund the police, but we should be continuing to help them train better to help them be better officers,” Lowery said before he spoke at the rally.

Our America, a national advocacy group that calls for an increased public safety response to the nation’s crime, is calling on Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and city council to continue supporting the training center. The group is based in Reston, VA., and was founded two years ago.

The organization sent its own letter in support of the training facility that includes what they say are the names of 638 Georgians who want to see the public safety hub built despite pushback. The letter applauds Atlanta’s 21% dip in homicides last year but calls for additional police reforms.

“Although opponents of this state-of-the-art facility are loud and violent, their numbers are few,” the letter says. “It is our hope that, despite the violent and lawless tactics of the training center’s opponents, you remain strong in your support of this facility that will promote safer streets and brighter futures in Atlanta.

But members of the “Stop Cop City” coalition pushed back, saying the show of support from the national organization doesn’t represent Atlanta.

“We are defenders of the truth, we are the defenders of the people,” said Community activist Kamau Franklin. “We are the folks who come from these communities and neighborhoods who say we don’t want Cop City — we want resources for our community.”

Dickens has stood steadfast in his plans to see the facility through. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum has told council members that the $109 million project — that started with a $90 million price tag — is on track to be completed and operational by December despite attacks on construction equipment.

Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

Organizers have also been involved in protests against President Joe Biden’s response to the Israel-Hamas war and have intertwined their opposition for the training center with calls of support for Palestinians in Gaza. They cite Atlanta police ties to Israel through the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange program where police have historically trained with Israeli forces.

Training center opponents point to the recent use of force by law enforcement against student protesters on the Emory University campus as evidence of increased militarization of police. And on Monday at the public comment podium during a city council meeting, speakers opposed to the training center pressed their elected leaders to backtrack on the facility.

“Please, for the love of God, do whatever you can as a council member to stop Cop City,” said resident Cole Bennett. “The people of Atlanta who actually live here do not want this, we do not want the police repression tactics that have been exhibited at Emory and other places.”

“You are supposed to keep us safe,” he said. “Do it.”