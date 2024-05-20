Metro Atlanta

Nonprofit renovates Cobb hotel into housing for homeless veterans

The ‘veterans village’ will provide permanent housing and access to resources to support veterans
Views of the former Wingate by Wyndham hotel that will be renovated by Tunnel to Towers Foundation into a "veterans village," supportive housing for veterans facing homelessness, as seen on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Austell, Georgia. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

Credit: Taylor Croft

Views of the former Wingate by Wyndham hotel that will be renovated by Tunnel to Towers Foundation into a "veterans village," supportive housing for veterans facing homelessness, as seen on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Austell, Georgia. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

A national nonprofit will renovate an old hotel near Six Flags Over Georgia in Mableton into a “veterans village,” a permanent housing community for veterans facing homelessness — the first of its kind in metro Atlanta.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to eradicate veteran homelessness, hosted a groundbreaking event this month at the site of the Wingate by Wyndam hotel and invited elected officials, community stakeholders, veterans and other guests to celebrate the veterans village, which will be the second nationwide.

The foundation, with help from the Home Depot Foundation which contributed $500,000 toward the project, will renovate the dilapidated hotel into 92 studio apartments for veterans with on-site support services. It will open in early 2025.

Housing can be a major struggle for veterans, one that if not properly met can contribute to risk of suicide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Gavin Naples, the vice president of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's homeless veterans program, speaks on May 17, 2024, at the groundbreaking of the new Atlanta Veterans Village that will be built in an old hotel in Austell, Georgia. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

icon to expand image

Credit: Taylor Croft

“It’s a tremendous problem, obviously, and a tremendous task,” said Gavin Naples, the vice president of Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s homeless veterans program. “To date, we’ve provided housing assistance and supportive services to over 5,000 veterans, and that’s going to exponentially increase as we go.”

ExploreCrews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents

Each hotel room will be converted into individual living quarters with a kitchen and bathroom. Communal spaces will include a gym, business center, great room, cafeteria and commercial kitchen. Veterans will also have access to support services, such as case management, job training, health resources, peer support and recreational activities, as well as daily transportation to and from the nearest Veterans Affairs hospital.

This rendering depicts what the studio apartments will look like once the hotel is renovated. The hotel will become a "veterans village," a permanent housing community for veterans facing homelessness. Contributed

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

Many supportive housing options for veterans are temporary, but the veterans village is designed to be available to veterans for as long as needed, Naples said.

Temporary housing “becomes this sort of perpetual cycle that a veteran struggles to get out — six months here, nine months here,” he said.

Giving veterans as much time and support as they need better helps them to break out of that cycle. The residents will pay rent — 30% of their income, however much that may be — so they are invested in their home but also aren’t facing housing affordability struggles, he added.

The ultimate goal is to help veterans reintegrate into society successfully.

“But if this is a veteran’s last stop, or if they’re an older class of veteran — think Vietnam War veterans that are going to have a little bit more trouble reintegrating because of their age — they can live out their golden years here in comfort and dignity and have access to the services that we provide on site,” Naples said.

Views of Six Flags over Georgia near the Wingate by Windham hotel that will be renovated into a "veterans village," supportive housing for veterans at risk of homelessness. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

icon to expand image

Credit: Taylor Croft

The village will be available for honorably discharged, male and female veterans without a history of sexual or major crimes, screened through an application process. But no one who applies to the program will be turned away completely, Naples said. Those who don’t get accepted into the village will be routed to the foundation’s national case management program that will help them obtain housing and access resources in their area.

The hotel had fallen into disrepair and was known to be crime-laden, Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield said, so the veterans village will be a welcome improvement for the area. Late last year, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a special land-use permit for the project, which she called “a shining example of what we can achieve when we come together with a common purpose.”

“This redevelopment demonstrates how collaborative efforts can create meaningful change and provide stability for some of our most vulnerable members of our community,” Sheffield said. “It’s about more than just redeveloping a building; it’s about building a support environment where our veterans can thrive.”

(Left to right) Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Commissioner Monique Sheffield, Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, founder and senior pastor of Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral Dale Bronner, and General Manager of the Riverside Epicenter Christopher Boyd pose for a photo at the groundbreaking of the future Atlanta Veterans Village in Austell, Georgia, on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Taylor Croft/taylor.croft@ajc.com)

Credit: Taylor Croft

icon to expand image

Credit: Taylor Croft

The first veterans village, also a renovated hotel, opened in Houston, Texas, last year and served over 100 veterans, according to the foundation.

James Robinson is the lead veteran outreach coordinator for the Georgia chapter of the PTSD Foundation of America, which aims to help veterans and their families struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder address their needs and cope with their mental illness. When individuals successfully completed their program in Texas, some moved to the veterans village as an additional step toward reentering society, he said.

“To have somewhere that they can transition into that is fitting of their financial situation, to kind of settle down, reintegrate back into society in a healthy way, it’s great,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of Fani Willis DQ fight gears up in Fulton County

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75
32m ago

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die wants firing squad, not lethal injection
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player

Credit: City of Atlanta

ATLANTA CITY HALL
HR head on leave after report finds abuse of power
The Latest

Credit: Ben Hendren

Dueling rallies renew training center debate
53m ago
Georgia prisoner sentenced to die wants firing squad, not lethal injection
1h ago
Farm winery owners sue Milton after being denied alcohol license
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide