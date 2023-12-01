Chattahoochee Nature Center offering “Storytime by the River”

Storytellers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center will bring nature alive for children ages six and under at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. (Courtesy Chattahoochee Nature Center)

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Combined ShapeCaption
Storytellers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center will bring nature alive for children ages six and under at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. (Courtesy Chattahoochee Nature Center)

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Storytellers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center will bring nature alive for children ages six and under at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.

Children participating in Storytime by the River will be encouraged to act out movements and sounds of storybook characters.

Tickets are free to CNC members or general admission pricing - $15 adults, $11 seniors (ages 65+) and students (ages 13-18), $9 children (ages 3-12), children 2 and under are free. Reserve a spot: www.chattnaturecenter.org/visit.

Bring a picnic and make a day of your visit to the CNC’s 127 acres.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top