Chattahoochee Nature Center offering “Storytime by the River”

Storytellers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center will bring nature alive for children ages six and under at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.

Children participating in Storytime by the River will be encouraged to act out movements and sounds of storybook characters.

Tickets are free to CNC members or general admission pricing - $15 adults, $11 seniors (ages 65+) and students (ages 13-18), $9 children (ages 3-12), children 2 and under are free. Reserve a spot: www.chattnaturecenter.org/visit.