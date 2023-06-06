Multiple repeat violations drops health score at Costa Azul

After two previous health scores in the 70s, Costa Azul Fresh Seafood Restaurant in Cherokee County dropped to a 59/U on a routine health inspection.

The inspector said the restaurant had many critical violations that could cause serious food-borne illness. And several violations were repeated from the past two routine inspections.

For example, cleaned dishes were still visibly dirty with hair on them. In addition, oyster tags were not attached to the original shell stock containers.

Cooked rice at the steam table was inside a grocery bag instead of a food-grade bag. Oysters were being cleaned in the vegetable sink. Cooked peppers and onions were improperly held at room temperature and were discarded.

The restaurant menu had no consumer advisory for raw and undercooked meats and seafood -- a third consecutive violation of the code.

Temperatures in the coolers were set too high. And soap and paper towels were missing from the hand sink.

Costa Azul Fresh Seafood Restaurant, 5735 Bells Ferry Road, Acworth, will be re-inspected.