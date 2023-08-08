Hawks and State Farm Arena host second annual job fair this weekend

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena will host their second annual “Interview Day” on Aug. 13, helping many metro-Atlanta people looking for jobs.

The organizations have openings for hundreds of part-time jobs in several departments including entertainment, guest experience, food and beverage and security. Hiring managers from each department will conduct on-site interviews with candidates.

“We know the incredible value local talent brings to our organization, so our purpose in hosting Interview Day is to create opportunities for our community to join our team and become an integral part of our workforce,” said Camye Mackey, executive vice president and chief people, diversity and inclusion officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The job openings have a starting salary of $16 per hour, and various benefits include discounted medical services, paid training and development, scholarship opportunities and paid holidays.

Over 1,000 job seekers signed up for last year’s event.

The event will take place at State Farm Arena from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more or apply, job seekers can visit the Hawks’ website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

