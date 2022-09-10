BreakingNews
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia/South Carolina state line
ajc logo
X

Hawks, State Farm Arena hold special job fair for hundreds of jobs

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

On Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena held their inaugural “Interview Day,” hosting hundreds of people looking for jobs.

Candidates met with hiring managers from several departments in the arena, including food and beverage, security, Hawks retail, guest experience, the ticket box office and uniform management departments.

Over 1,000 people signed up looking for various part-time positions, said Camye Mackey, executive vice president and chief people, diversity and inclusion officer, for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. The arena was looking to fill about 500 positions, she said. The job openings have a starting salary starting at $16 per hour.

One job candidate, Tina Gaston Williams, 40, attended the event, looking for a job working in guest experience at the arena.

The Atlanta sports fan said she always wanted to work at State Farm Arena and wasn’t going to miss the next interview day.

“I’m gonna make sure I’ll be there,” Williams said of seeing news of Saturday’s job fair. “That’s what led me here today, and I love sports and entertainment.”

Throughout the process, candidates went through three steps: registration, assessment and the interview. If a candidate successfully completed the steps, they received a “draft letter,” meaning they received a job offer. The process, however, is not complete after receiving the offer, as candidates are required to complete a background check.

After receiving an offer, candidates could attend a festival, located in the arena bowl that included an immersive and engaging candidate experience to display the company’s SMILE (Southern Hospitality, Make A Moment, Individuals Matter, Listen and Learn, and Empowerment) service culture. The festival also included food, photo opportunities, wellness stations and interactive games and prizes.

Combined ShapeCaption
Tina Gaston Williams (right) and Stacy Gaston celebrate after making it through the interview process at the Hawks' inaugural "Interview Day" event at State Farm Arena on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Tina Gaston Williams (right) and Stacy Gaston celebrate after making it through the interview process at the Hawks' inaugural "Interview Day" event at State Farm Arena on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Tina Gaston Williams (right) and Stacy Gaston celebrate after making it through the interview process at the Hawks' inaugural "Interview Day" event at State Farm Arena on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Williams’ efforts paid off: She was “drafted” to work in the pleasant-sounding job known as a guest experiences smile maker.

“I’ll be engaging with fans, helping them to their seats, making sure their experience is great,” Williams said.

Mackey said it’s exciting to see the smiling faces of those who received offers. She hopes that this day allows the metro Atlanta community to return to a sense of normalcy, after having to mainly apply for jobs online due to COVID-19.

“You can come out, you can interview for jobs. You have that face-to-face interaction; you get to feel the experience,” Mackey said. “We need our community. Our community is made up of our workforce. So we’re excited to have them come out.”

Brett Stefansson, the executive vice president and general manager of State Farm Arena, said the part-time positions play an important role for the organization.

“Truth be told, the part-time staff that works and operates in this building is just a critical, critical component to our success,” Stefansson said. “(It’s) a real driver in bringing out that true fan experience that we’re looking to engage in.”

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
Emma Linek

Credit: FBI

FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport2h ago
Zaccardi Dukes Jr., 17, died at the hospital after he was found shot Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta home, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
2h ago
The capsized Golden Ray is shown in the St. Simon's Sound on Sept. 4, 2020. GEORGE MATHIS/AJC

Credit: George Mathis/AJC

Fishermen sue claiming Golden Ray pollution is still hurting business
11h ago
A former state mental health facility, now on land that Emory University owns, was used for the secretive Hawkins National Laboratory in the show 'Stranger Things." (Photo: Netflix)

Credit: NETFLIX

Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
9h ago
A former state mental health facility, now on land that Emory University owns, was used for the secretive Hawkins National Laboratory in the show 'Stranger Things." (Photo: Netflix)

Credit: NETFLIX

Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
9h ago
Darren Waller played three seasons at Georgia Tech. AJC file photo

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NFL’s highest-paid tight end is a former Georgia Tech wide receiver
4h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is challenging the New Orleans mayor to bet over the Falcons-Saints game. (Screengrab from Twitter)

Credit: Screengrab

Dickens challenges New Orleans mayor to bet over Falcons-Saints game
Georgia considers ‘significant’ cash lifeline to Grady as AMC closure looms
Atlanta makes $725K in grant funding available to local artists
Featured
Voters wait in line at Roswell Library on the last day of early voting on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top