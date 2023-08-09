BreakingNews
Children account for 71% of Georgians losing Medicaid because of red tape

Peachtree Corners joins mayor’s reading club program

Credit: Georgia City Solutions

Credit: Georgia City Solutions

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago
X

Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason and Councilmembers recently issued a proclamation supporting the Mayor’s Reading Club.

Georgia City Solutions, a Georgia Municipal Association nonprofit, launched the Mayor’s Reading Club in August 2022 to improve literacy skills and early reading success for children. The reading club serves as a “building block” for developing and implementing local literacy improvement strategies.

The mayor’s proclamation notes the importance of students being able to read fluently by the end of third grade and that currently “68% of Georgia fourth graders do not read proficiently.”

Georgia City Solutions has commissioned a children’s book series for the program to teach young readers about local government and a copy of the first book in the series, “Georgia Caroline Visits City Hall,” is provided in the mayor’s program starter-kit.

Mason, other elected officials, city staff, youth and community members can participate in the program as guest readers in person or virtually with schools, public libraries, local nonprofits and the business community.

Details: www.gacitysolutions.org/Programs/Mayor-s-Reading-Club

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Children account for 71% of Georgians losing Medicaid because of red tape
22m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana patients face delays as demand grows in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
6h ago
The Latest

Duluth to hold final public hearing on millage rate
18h ago
PlayTown Suwanee 2.0 design unveiled
23h ago
Test your motorcycle skills with Lawrenceville police
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
6h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top