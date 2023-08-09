Peachtree Corners joins mayor’s reading club program

Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason and Councilmembers recently issued a proclamation supporting the Mayor’s Reading Club.

Georgia City Solutions, a Georgia Municipal Association nonprofit, launched the Mayor’s Reading Club in August 2022 to improve literacy skills and early reading success for children. The reading club serves as a “building block” for developing and implementing local literacy improvement strategies.

The mayor’s proclamation notes the importance of students being able to read fluently by the end of third grade and that currently “68% of Georgia fourth graders do not read proficiently.”

Georgia City Solutions has commissioned a children’s book series for the program to teach young readers about local government and a copy of the first book in the series, “Georgia Caroline Visits City Hall,” is provided in the mayor’s program starter-kit.

Mason, other elected officials, city staff, youth and community members can participate in the program as guest readers in person or virtually with schools, public libraries, local nonprofits and the business community.

Details: www.gacitysolutions.org/Programs/Mayor-s-Reading-Club