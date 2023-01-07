ajc logo
Gwinnett police accepting citizens police academy applications

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Police Department is accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy. The program will meet 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights March 7 through April 27.

Topics will include crime prevention, communications/911, criminal investigations, gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T., crime scene investigations, aviation, hazardous disposal unit, accident investigation unit, DUI enforcement, active threats, emergency vehicle operations, traffic enforcement and use of force.

Applications: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettCitizensPoliceAcademy. Email completed applications to PDCommunityAffairs@GwinnettCounty.com or call 678-422-6520 to explore other program options.

