Gwinnett police accepting citizens police academy applications

The Gwinnett Police Department is accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy. The program will meet 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights March 7 through April 27.
Topics will include crime prevention, communications/911, criminal investigations, gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T., crime scene investigations, aviation, hazardous disposal unit, accident investigation unit, DUI enforcement, active threats, emergency vehicle operations, traffic enforcement and use of force.
Applications: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettCitizensPoliceAcademy. Email completed applications to PDCommunityAffairs@GwinnettCounty.com or call 678-422-6520 to explore other program options.
