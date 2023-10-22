Veteran Chris Lewis will receive leadership award on Nov. 11 in Cobb

Retired as a command sergeant major after 32 years of service, Lewis will receive the annual award during the Freedom Ball from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta as the conclusion to a day of events on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day presented by GVDA.

Lewis had six combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since May, Lewis has been the vice president of operations for the National Infantry Museum Foundation.

Lewis is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history with the University of Maryland - Global Campus.

Married, Lewis and his wife have a son, who is a Virginia Tech senior.

The event will include a dinner, a military orchestra and a patriotic military program.

Tickets at $128.13 each to the black-tie/formal event may be purchased at GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/event-details/2023-freedom-ball.

For inquiries, contact freedomball@GeorgiaVeteransDay.org.