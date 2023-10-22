Veteran Chris Lewis will receive leadership award on Nov. 11 in Cobb

Credit: Georgia Veterans Day Association

Credit: Georgia Veterans Day Association

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago

U.S. Army veteran Chris Lewis will receive the Marvin Myers Leadership Award from the Georgia Veterans Day Association (GVDA) on Nov. 11.

Retired as a command sergeant major after 32 years of service, Lewis will receive the annual award during the Freedom Ball from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta as the conclusion to a day of events on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day presented by GVDA.

Lewis had six combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since May, Lewis has been the vice president of operations for the National Infantry Museum Foundation.

Lewis is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history with the University of Maryland - Global Campus.

Married, Lewis and his wife have a son, who is a Virginia Tech senior.

The event will include a dinner, a military orchestra and a patriotic military program.

Tickets at $128.13 each to the black-tie/formal event may be purchased at GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/event-details/2023-freedom-ball.

For inquiries, contact freedomball@GeorgiaVeteransDay.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel says it's stepping up attacks on the Gaza Strip11m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man accused of pointing gun at police fatally shot by Smyrna officers
23h ago

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United will face Columbus in first round of MLS playoffs
9h ago

Credit: Mike Haskey

Columbus man’s hobby ‘got out of control’ with massive Lego display
22h ago

Credit: Mike Haskey

Columbus man’s hobby ‘got out of control’ with massive Lego display
22h ago

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group
The Latest

Credit: Linked UP Church

Job Fair at Powder Springs church is Oct. 25
Cobb hosts Georgia Authors Fair on Oct. 21
Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million
Featured

Credit: Ric Watkins

50 for 50: AJC’s list of the top Atlanta hip-hop musicians
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top