Developer withdraws car wash plans for historic house near Kennesaw

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The historic Robert McAfee house near Kennesaw — once a Civil War general’s headquarters — will remain untouched for now at the corner of Bells Ferry and Barrett Parkway after a developer withdrew plans to build a car wash there.

Its future, however, remains uncertain.

Trevor Beemon, the executive director of Cobb Landmarks, has been looking to have the house moved and preserved since 2019. The developer was open to leaving the house adjacent to the car wash, but the additional zoning requirements made the project unfeasible, Beemon said.

This week, the developer opted out of purchasing the property, opening the door for a potential buyer to preserve or move the house, which is privately owned. Until then, Beemon said, the house’s future is still up in the air.

“A lot of people see the historic marker on the front and think it’s protected, and it’s not,” Beemon said. “Our intention, since 2019, has been to try to just remove the house from the property.”

The Robert McAfee House is said to have been where Union Brig. Gen. Kenner Garrard set up shop in June 1864, crafting his next moves while Civil War forces tore through the county. Confederate soldiers may have used it, too, possibly as a field hospital.

Now, the house is surrounded by bustling development: the house sits moments away from I-75 and I-575, Town Center Mall and the many stores and restaurants along Barrett Parkway.

Tommy’s Express by Northgate, a car wash company with several locations in Georgia and Florida, had requested a split zoning designation from the county to allow for a car wash to be built on the lot while leaving the home in place. The planning commission approved the rezoning earlier this month, but the developer withdrew the request this week at the Board of Commissioners’ Tuesday zoning hearing.

Parks Huff, the attorney representing the developer, cited “contractual development issues that don’t allow my client to move forward” as reasoning for the withdrawal.

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell thanked the developer for working with the community to ensure the house was not destroyed. She said she hopes the home will be preserved and placed on the historic register.

“Something could go there in the future,” Birrell said before approving the withdrawal request without judgment. “Hopefully we’ll get another developer that will be as cooperative and work with us.”

Beemon said it may be tough to find another developer willing to work around the house, but he hopes to work with the current owner on getting the home moved and preserved by an interested buyer.

“We’re not here to fight over the house; we’re just here to fight for the house,” Beemon said. “If a developer wants to keep it there, then that’s great, and we’ll try to work with them to figure out the best solution to that. And if they’re ready for us to try to find someone who wants to take the house, we’ve got people lined up.”

