Georgia State to get downtown baseball stadium

Following the approval at the board’s monthly meeting, the University System Office and Georgia State staff will proceed with design and construction. Completion of the project is planned in time for the start of the 2026 season in February.

The project, with a budget of $15.85 million, will be funded by GSU Athletic Association gifts and reserves and Foundation funds and gifts.

“We thank the Board of Regents and staff for their support,” Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb said in a statement. “There is a lot of work ahead, but this is a very exciting day for Georgia State Athletics. A new, modern facility on campus, accessible to our students and fans and convenient for our student-athletes will be a tremendous boost to baseball program.”

The statue of home run king Hank Aaron that currently sits in the entry plaza at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium will be moved to the baseball site in honor of Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run, which he hit at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium on April 8, 1974.

The stadium will be located just north of Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, the home of Georgia State football and the headquarters for the athletic program, and just south of the new GSU Convocation Center, the homecourt for the GSU basketball teams in the Summerhill neighborhood.

“We have been great stewards of our relationship with the Summerhill community, and the baseball facility is the next step,” Cobb said. “Once this project is completed, we will start the process to move the softball facility downtown.”