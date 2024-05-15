Multiple studies of Alzheimer’s underway in Georgia

There is no single test that can determine if a person is living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. Doctors use a combination of diagnostic tools combined with medical history to make an accurate diagnosis. Those tests include a physical exam, testing of biomarkers (via imaging and spinal analysis), a neurological exam, and cognitive testing.

The Alzheimer’s Association said early and accurate diagnosis can lead to better treatment, more time to plan for changing family dynamics, and ultimately cost savings for families and taxpayers.

Researchers in the field are optimistic that breakthroughs in early detection will give individuals more time to plan for the future.

Holland noted: “It used to be that you could only diagnose Alzheimer’s via autopsy after death. In the next three years, we are going to see a blood test. That, combined with MRIs and PET scans, would lead to earlier diagnoses. And that means people will have an earlier shot at treatment.”

Future tests might even be able to pick up Alzheimer’s via saliva, skin, and retinal scans, Holland said.

Biological changes occur in the brain up to 20 years before symptoms start to appear. But several emerging blood tests that can indicate presence of Alzheimer’s markers years before symptoms emerge could make earlier diagnoses commonplace, Holland said.

Currently, when doctors seek to determine if a patient has Alzheimer’s, they use Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to rule out other symptoms that may be causing dementia. Then they order Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans of biomarkers that can indicate Alzheimer’s. FDA approved PET brain scans can measure amyloid (which look like plaque) and tau (which resemble tangles).

Amyloid and tau are sometimes called “the trigger and bullet in Alzheimer disease pathogenesis.” The behavioral symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease correlate with the accumulation of plaques and tangles. They are a direct consequence of the damage and destruction of brain synapses that mediate memory and cognition, according to the University of Virginia.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Not everyone with cognitive decline has dementia, however, and some causes of cognitive decline are actually reversible. Dementia is a collection of symptoms related to cognitive decline: cognitive symptoms, behavioral symptoms, and psychological symptoms. Alzheimer’s disease is a specific type of dementia characterized by progressive memory loss and cognitive decline.

Up to 40% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by targeting modifiable risk factors, Holland said. The CDC has outlined eight risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease that, in most cases, people can counter through diet and lifestyle changes: by reducing or treating high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, smoking, and binge drinking; by addressing hearing loss and depression; and by increasing physical activity.

Nearly seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, the organization said. The burden falls disproportionately on Black Americans, who are twice as likely as White Americans to have dementia or Alzheimer’s, it added.