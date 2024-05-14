BreakingNews
Museum of Graffiti brings sneaker pop-up to Ponce City Market

The exhibit will feature a panel discussion moderated by Atlanta’s own Dr. Dax

17 minutes ago

The Miami-based Museum of Graffiti will bring together the love of art and soft spot for sneakers to Ponce City Market from May 31 through June 2.

“Sneaker Stories” is a one weekend event that will feature an immersive museum experience highlighting the art of graffiti artists and global brands like Nike, Reebok and Adidas.

ExploreAfter 37 years, Atlanta’s OG graffiti crew resurfaces

“The exhibition will feature a selection of limited-edition sneakers displayed alongside their original artworks by artists including Futura, Cey Adams, Eric Haze, Claw Money and Faust, who have been tapped to create highly converted footwear that can sell on the secondary market for upward of $20,000″ the news release said.

“This free experience will explore the historical ties and evolving relationship between graffiti art and sneaker culture through informative displays featuring rare sneakers and their corresponding art inspiration,” the new release continued.

Along with history and artwork, there will be a panel discussion, “Fighting Spirit Stories,” with Adams moderated by Atlanta’s own Dr. Dax at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

IF YOU GO

  • When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2
  • Where: Ponce City Market (next to Nike) 675 Ponce De Leone Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
  • Tickets: Free and open to the public
  • Website: https://museumofgraffiti.com

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets.

