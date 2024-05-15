After some sunshine this afternoon; isolated showers, storms possible

It’s a bit foggy but mostly dry across metro Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

A few stray showers and downpours could pop up in some locations, but for the most part, we’re on our way to a dry, partly cloudy afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.

Later this evening, areas in far Northeast Georgia will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, with the main concern being damaging winds. The threat should be over quickly, giving way to clearing skies overnight that will pave the way for a “spectacular Thursday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“Best day of the week? It is Thursday. No question about it,” he said.

It’ll be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and no rain in the forecast.

Rain returns on Friday, though, setting us up for what will be a soggy weekend. Friday’s and Saturday’s storms could be strong or severe, and on Sunday we’ll have just a few lingering showers around.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday through Sunday.

