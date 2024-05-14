Judge schedules emergency hearing in Gwinnett cityhood lawsuit

Explore Gwinnett man sues to stop Mulberry cityhood referendum

Hughes sued the Gwinnett County elections supervisor and the elections board, which had placed the question on this month’s ballot. Early voting began April 29.

If incorporated, the new city would have about 41,000 residents. It would be Gwinnett’s largest city by land area and its second largest by population.

Judge Tadia Whitner will hear Hughes’ request for a judgement, injunction or mandate Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to an order issued Tuesday.

“The voters are being misled about the charter for the proposed City of Mulberry,” the emergency motion states. “The very features of the proposed city being touted to the voters — like the restrictions on taxation — are the same features that are inarguably unconstitutional according to Supreme Court of Georgia precedent and the plain text of the Georgia Constitution. The voters are being sold a bill of goods, and only this Court can stop a fraud from being perpetrated.”

State House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, who would live in the new city and is leading the charge for it, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. He and state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, sponsored the legislation to propose the city as a way to give residents more control over the area’s growth after a developer pitched a 700-unit apartment complex in the area.

Pro-cityhood groups say the charter follows Georgia law and have accused Hughes of being funded by developers. Hughes’ attorney, Allen Lightcap, said the lawsuit’s funding is subject to attorney-client privilege and irrelevant to the issue of the ballot question’s constitutionality.

“Unfortunately, it’s just a distraction and a sideshow away from the case,” Lightcap said.