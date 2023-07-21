Step inside the worlds of ‘Frozen,’ ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Finding Nemo’ at this $19 million Disney World mansion

For $19 million, Disney fans can own their own slice of life at the entertainment titan’s iconic theme park. Located at Golden Oak, a Walt Disney World Resort community just beside Four Seasons Orlando, the Bonavento is a 9,254-square-foot Italianate estate with Disney film-themed bedrooms, a private pool and the “most prolific home theater ever designed.” From “Frozen” to “Star Wars” to “Finding Nemo,” it’s a Florida home with something to offer almost any Disney fan willing to open up their wallet.

Inside, guests will discover seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three half bathrooms, two primary suits, two laundry rooms, an “over-the-top” bar, entertainment room, three fireplaces, a three-car garage, golf cart garage, elevator access, summer kitchen, and multiple terraces.

“The Bonavento by Stonebridge Homes, Inc. is a stately Italianate estate home used as the model home for the 30 exclusive Four Seasons Private Residences with standout features and touches at every turn for effortless indoor-outdoor living, entertainment and memory-making,” according to the home’s listing. “Constructed in 2017 as the model home until it was sold in late 2018 with the highest standards of custom luxury to be a place of refuge for those seeking opulence, privacy, and the utmost security.”

Golden Oak residents also have access to the private Summerhouse Club, a full restaurant, bar and coffee bar.

“Residents also can purchase concierge-style services including having meals served at their residence by Four Seasons Orlando staff as well as having spa and stylist in-home services at your convenience,” according to the home’s listing. “There is only one resort-style community and residence in the world where you can enjoy the combination of privacy, luxury, the Four Seasons, and the magic of Walt Disney World.”

Listing by Shane Croft, Tracy Croft and Coldwell Banker Realty