‘Zombieland’ mansion, one of Atlanta’s largest homes, sells for $8.5 million

One of Atlanta’s largest mansions has finally sold after years on the market. Located in the luxurious Buckhead neighborhood, the 25,000-square-foot property at 490 West Paces Ferry Road was first listed in 2009 for $25 million, before a series of massive price drops over the coming years. The home rests on a 2.05-acre lot near the Governor’s Mansion, and was purchased for $8.5 million cash on June 30, Buckhead.com’s Joe Parker reported.

The Atlanta mansion has a storied Hollywood history, having been featured in “The Three Stooges,” 2009′s “Zombieland” and HGTV’s “Million Dollar Rooms.”

The home hold’s a small hotel’s-worth of living space with nine bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, six half bathrooms and 19 fireplaces. The true charm of this epically luxurious Atlanta mansion, however, comes from the amenities. The home features a pool, spa, grand salon, movie theater for up to 18 people, elevator access, three different wine cellars, a recording studio, hair salon, game room and a bar.

“The home’s outlandish style is the result of a massive renovation undertaken by its former owner, ‘Big Papa’ Lee Najjar,” Buckhead.com reported. “A real estate investor, Najjar was portrayed as the ‘sugar daddy’ of Kim Zolciak-Biermann of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame.”

“Upon entry the Grand Foyer opens to the sweeping custom staircase with continuous hand railings,” the home’s listing said. “Magnificent curated ceiling finishes some with 10k gold leaf encompass all levels. Luxurious Limestone floors and Moroccan hardwoods are stunning. Two owners suites are on the main level with lavish bathes. Three wine cellars open to inviting wine tasting area. The Grand Salon has an aura of Versailles classical style. Banquet sized Dining room opens to glamorous fireside living room.”