NFL great Jerome Bettis’ $6.3m Buckhead mansion is the ‘ultimate in luxury living’

2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and Super Bowl XL champion Jerome Bettis, the eighth-leading NFL rusher of all time, is looking to sell his Atlanta mansion, an Italianate paradise located in the heart of luxurious Buckhead. The home, as reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, has been on the market since early 2023.

Listed at $6,350,000 through Lacy And Associates LLC, the estate features a 1.1-acre lot of manicured grounds. The home, an architectural callback to the Italian Renaissance, was designed by the late Bill Harrison — an iconic Atlanta architect with a lasting legacy in the Buckhead community.

“Situated on over an acre of Atlanta’s most desirable and exclusive areas in Buckhead, this beautiful residence features 12-foot ceilings, two-story foyer with spiral staircase and exquisite finishes and features throughout,” the mansion’s listing states. “An Award-winning Bill Harrison Design includes a sumptuous owners suite on the main level, perfectly crafted office with warm and elegant atmosphere, and luxurious formal dining room featuring marble fireplace as its centerpiece perfect for hosting intimate dinner parties and gatherings.”

Once outside, visitors to the stunning estate will be greeted by a plethora of luxurious amenities perfect for beating the summer heat.

“Expansive lawns provide plenty of space for play, golfing green for practice, and boast beautiful grounds that are a true oasis of peace and tranquility. Lush with well-manicured and mature trees, its the ideal setting for exclusive outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Enjoy the salt water gunite pool, catch some sun poolside, or relax in the large cabana perfect for barbecues and al fresco dining. Enjoy the warm weather while practicing your swing on the beautiful golfing green. With all these amazing features and more, this estate is the ultimate in luxury living.”

Listing by Anthony Lacy, Lacy and Associates LLC.