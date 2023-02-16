Here’s how you can get rid of all those ladybugs in your home

Once you spot a hoard of ladybugs inside your home, vacuum them up with the handheld nozzle of your vacuum cleaner and then dump them outside — far from your home’s windows and doors. They can fly, so you will have to move fast.

Once you have removed all of the ladybugs you can find, The Spruce reported that it is important to seal out any return visitors. This is the best way to proactively keep ladybugs from overwintering in your home, which is why it is best to do this in late spring.

Seal up any large holes in your home that ladybugs can pass through, ideally with metal mesh or concrete filler. Small cracks around window frames, pipes, cables and doors must be sealed with caulk or some other approved sealant sealant. Replace any damaged window screens and add rubber sweeps or foam weather stripping to all doors.

A clever way to keep ladybugs out of your home is to keep a garden. The Pest Rangers reported that giving ladybugs a place to feast, such as a garden, can distract them enough to keep them from your home entirely. Ladybugs and Asian beetles both love feeding on garden pests, especially aphids.

“It doesn’t matter if you are planting edible treats for your family or lovely flowers, having flora around your home can be enticing enough to keep these insects out,” the pest control company reported.

If planting an entire garden sounds too daunting, potting a batch of mums — chrysanthemum flowers — can have the same effect.

“If you want to ward these pests away, keep plants just outside the house at entry points: the doors, the windowsills, or even make a window box,” the company reported. “Mums are a simple, inexpensive way to keep the lady beetles away.”