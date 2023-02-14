Can’t choose a paint color for the living room? The pros have you covered

Explore The mansion where gangster Bugsy Siegel was assassinated is now on the market

Don’t overcomplicate it

Krims is not the only expert that believes in the importance of a good color scheme. According to Behr Paint’s color expert and vice president of color and creative services Erika Woelfel, sticking to a color scheme is a simple way to keep things practical.

“Be sure that your wall color doesn’t clash with focal points throughout the room,” Woelfel told My Domaine. “A general rule is to stick to one palette of three to five colors. One white or light color, one to two neutrals, and one or two supporting colors.”

Too many colors can be a pain on the senses, especially after a tiring day at work. Stick to a simple, yet effective, color scheme to make the most out of your living room paint color choice.

Consider earthy colors

Bright colors can look dazzling on a paint chip or color swatch, but going bright can be a bad idea.

“The biggest mistake people make, especially when they’re staring at a wall of paint swatches, is they end up going too clear with the color — like a kid’s crayon blue instead of something a little bit more muted and sophisticated,” Rebecca West, founder of Seriously Happy Homes, told Apartment Therapy.

While bright colors can be used effectively in the home, utilizing them as living room paint colors often requires expertise. West contrasted a jar full of jelly beans and a jar full of beautiful river rocks to help explain the conundrum.

“They are both full of gorgeous color, but those natural hues are going to be more timeless, long-lasting, and easy on the eyes,” she said.