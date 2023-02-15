BreakingNews
Cobb police investigating after person shot at Fair Oaks hotel
Former priciest home in America hits the market for a whopping $150 million

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Copper Beech Farm is a place to live, in the simplest sense. But it’s much more than that. In 2014, the Greenwich estate was sold for $120 million — making it America’s priciest home at the time, according to The Wall Street Journal. Now the property is on sale once again, and this time it’s priced much higher. For $150 million, one lucky buyer is going to have a getaway estate quite unlike anything else on the market.

“This is a tremendously rare opportunity to own one of the largest, if not the largest, residential waterfront properties close to New York City,” the listing said.

ExploreThe mansion where gangster Bugsy Siegel was assassinated is now on the market

Built in 1898 on its own private peninsula, which includes two different private beaches, Copper Beech Farm remains the largest waterfront parcel in all of Greenwich. It sprawls over 50 acres of land, with nearly a mile of frontage. From the walled gardens to the tennis court to the apple orchard, it’s a landscape of beauty and luxury.

“Outside, the 75-foot heated pool and spa is flanked by stone terraces and an octagonal pool house‚” the estate’s listing said. “An inviting pergola overlooks the grass tennis court. The stone carriage house with a clock tower has a one-bedroom garage apartment and ample garage space for cars and farm equipment. It also includes the original milking stalls that hark back to the era when it housed livestock. Perfect for staff housing or guests is the three-bedroom gatehouse.”

ExploreThis was Elon Musk’s $100m real estate portfolio before he decided to ‘own no house’

The home itself is designed for “glorious summering by the water.” At 13,519 square feet, it’s a structure with a lot to offer.

“The interiors are highlighted by original museum-quality appointments such as oak paneling, plaster friezes, handsome fireplaces and 12-foot ceilings in the main rooms,” the listing said. “Showcasing water views from almost all of the rooms, the house is designed to make the most of its spectacular setting.”

Listing by Leslie McElwreath and Sotheby’s International Realty

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

