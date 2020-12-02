$8 million home for sale in Atlanta

Those seeking to live lavish in Historic Brookhaven should look no further than this $8,900,000 home on Lakehaven drive.
Featuring globally imported finishes, the 6 bed, 11 bath home is also equipped with the most up-to-date automation and security technologies.
Details such as Italian leather tile-covered coat closets have been carefully cultivated as well as marble, walnut bole flooring, white oak and slate tile finishes. Glass doors that can be transparent or opaque by simply pushing a button provide privacy. There’s no need to worry about being cold after stepping out of a hot shower, either, since heated floors are among the features of the home. There are also roller shades, an outdoor shower and a wine cellar on the gated property.
A six-car garage allows for enough coverage for your vehicles, which can get to and from the house via a circular driveway.
The primary bedroom is located on the main floor, which includes a fireplace to cozy up to as well.
Get your workouts in at home with a huge gym addition that has flooring you’d find at professional health clubs. A gym bar and a full bath are included.
If you’d rather get your physical activity through golfing, a simulator room with turf floor covering has that covered.
Lounge outdoors with an infinity pool, spa, pool bath, outdoor kitchen area and a ceiling-mounted rain curtain water feature. Plus, relax next to mounted heaters in the pavilion and automated umbrellas with built-in heaters, so you can enjoy the scenery even when the weather gets chilly.
Here’s what the seller has to say about the home:
“Truly one of a kind from its massive windows flooding the house with light, the spacious open rooms, a main level master suite, designer kitchen, a wonderful European pub with 2500 bottle wine cellar, private backyard with beautiful pool and gazebo. All on (a) quiet street in a historic neighborhood.”
Listing by Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photos provided by Chris Nelms from VSI.