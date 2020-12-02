$8 million home for sale in Atlanta

Get your workouts in at home with a huge gym addition that has flooring you’d find at professional health clubs. A gym bar and a full bath are included.

If you’d rather get your physical activity through golfing, a simulator room with turf floor covering has that covered.

Lounge outdoors with an infinity pool, spa, pool bath, outdoor kitchen area and a ceiling-mounted rain curtain water feature. Plus, relax next to mounted heaters in the pavilion and automated umbrellas with built-in heaters, so you can enjoy the scenery even when the weather gets chilly.

Here’s what the seller has to say about the home:

“Truly one of a kind from its massive windows flooding the house with light, the spacious open rooms, a main level master suite, designer kitchen, a wonderful European pub with 2500 bottle wine cellar, private backyard with beautiful pool and gazebo. All on (a) quiet street in a historic neighborhood.”

Listing by Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes/Sotheby’s International Realty.

Photos provided by Chris Nelms from VSI.