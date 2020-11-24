First phase of Summerhill redevelopment nears completion

The spokesperson added that the homes will be ready for their new owners by the end of 2020. The second phase launches at the end of November, at which time more homes will be on sale and amenities will be put into place.

“With the opening of the sales center, Compass will welcome prospective homeowners to come and experience what the Summerhill neighborhood has to offer,” the spokesperson told What Now Atlanta. “They can tour the neighborhood, see the layout of Phase II and Phase I, walk through the custom home plans available, and really get a feel for the community that Summerhill has to offer.”

Touted as an area with “unrivaled access and visibility,” the Summerhill redevelopment is moments away from midtown, downtown and the airport, providing walkable and bikeable areas. Office space and a grocery store are set to come to the area soon.

The plan for the redevelopment is to create a combination of food, culture, housing, academics and office spaces wrapped within vibrant streetscapes, according to the official website.