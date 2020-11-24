X

First phase of Summerhill redevelopment nears completion

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The redevelopment of Turner Field and the areas around it will soon be home to a new sales center and residential space.

What Now Atlanta reported Summerhill by Hedgewood is nearing completion of the first phase, according to an announcement from developer Compass Development Marketing Group.

In addition to offering retail, the development next to Georgia State University and downtown will provide residences and restaurants in several phases.

“Hedgewood Homes Principals Pam Sessions and Don Donnelly have always taken a nontraditional approach to development, with a strong focus on placemaking,” a spokesperson told What Now Atlanta. “The team responsible for the residential components of Manchester, Glenwood Park, Serenbe, Vickery, downtown Woodstock and Voysey at Alpharetta City Center apply high design, customization, lush landscaping, and a New Urbanism philosophy at an attainable price.”

The 80-acre build will include 100 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in price from less than $400,000 to more than $600,000. Residents will have access to a community pool, cabana and sundeck. The homes also come with a gardener who works on-site.

The spokesperson added that the homes will be ready for their new owners by the end of 2020. The second phase launches at the end of November, at which time more homes will be on sale and amenities will be put into place.

“With the opening of the sales center, Compass will welcome prospective homeowners to come and experience what the Summerhill neighborhood has to offer,” the spokesperson told What Now Atlanta. “They can tour the neighborhood, see the layout of Phase II and Phase I, walk through the custom home plans available, and really get a feel for the community that Summerhill has to offer.”

Touted as an area with “unrivaled access and visibility,” the Summerhill redevelopment is moments away from midtown, downtown and the airport, providing walkable and bikeable areas. Office space and a grocery store are set to come to the area soon.

The plan for the redevelopment is to create a combination of food, culture, housing, academics and office spaces wrapped within vibrant streetscapes, according to the official website.

