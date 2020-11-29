Atlanta has one of the country’s 50 richest ZIP codes

According to the AJC 2020 Metro Atlanta Home Sales Report, 30327′s median home sale price of $900,000 was a decrease of 1.6% from the previous year.

In the 12 months ending April 30, there were 451 homes sold in 30327, with a median price per square foot of $222.

Fisher Island, a 216-acre barrier island near Miami in ZIP code 33109, took the top spot as the wealthiest with an average income in 2018 of $2.2 million, according to the Bloomberg analysis.

In second-place was Atherton, California — ZIP code 94027 — where earnings surged by a third, to $1.72 million.

ZIP code 30327 was the only one in Georgia to make Bloomberg’s list.