Atlanta has one of the country’s 50 richest ZIP codes

Using 2018 Internal Revenue Service data, Bloomberg identified the 100 wealthiest ZIP codes in the country.
To be included among the top 100 on this year’s ranking, a ZIP code needed an average income of more than $405,000.
One of Atlanta’s landed at No. 47. ZIP code 30327 includes parts of Atlanta and Sandy Springs. According to Bloomberg, this area’s average adjusted gross income was $540,300, up 20% from the previous year.
“While Covid-19 has emptied some urban neighborhoods, including the tonier parts of Manhattan and San Francisco, most of the wealthy’s favorite haunts have only gotten more popular,” Bloomberg wrote. “Between March and September of 2020, the average home value in the 100 top-ranked (ZIP) codes rose an average of $28,600, compared with $6,300 in the same span last year.”
According to the AJC 2020 Metro Atlanta Home Sales Report, 30327′s median home sale price of $900,000 was a decrease of 1.6% from the previous year.
In the 12 months ending April 30, there were 451 homes sold in 30327, with a median price per square foot of $222.
Fisher Island, a 216-acre barrier island near Miami in ZIP code 33109, took the top spot as the wealthiest with an average income in 2018 of $2.2 million, according to the Bloomberg analysis.
In second-place was Atherton, California — ZIP code 94027 — where earnings surged by a third, to $1.72 million.
ZIP code 30327 was the only one in Georgia to make Bloomberg’s list.