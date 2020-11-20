Newly-built Buckhead home selling for $13 million

If a penthouse is what you want then you’ll get that and more with this newly constructed home atop the Waldorf Astoria Buckhead Residences.
Harrison Design is responsible for this home, which is listed for $13,950,000. Nothing was missed in the 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom dwelling on 3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, as even the entrance makes a statement.
The elliptical staircase is the first thing you’ll see upon coming inside the residence, which offers no shortage of views. Landscapes and 360-degree panoramas allow for tons of natural light to fill the space.
“From the warm framing of the Silver Wave, Natural Stone fireplace to the art-worthy living room and built-in detail, the discovery of light and life begin here at the heartbeat of the home,” the listing notes of the penthouse’s living level.
“The intention to offer a unique and spectacular view from every location within the home, is most notable through the antiqued-mirror backsplash found prominently displayed above the cooktop, wrapped in natural stone countertops, reflecting all the beauty of the broad panoramas it captures.”
Natural elements combine to create a detailed aesthetic in the home, including ensuites decorated in marble and onyx and leathered, smoothed and polished mosaics.
Bathrooms provide views that compliment the home’s architecture, plus double sinks and huge showers.
“Three penthouse ensuites offer places intentionally curated for retreat,” the listing notes. “Strategically integrated art enclaves, built-in shelving and an unwavering variety of city and mountain views, promises the ideal and perfect place to unwind and reset.”
Listing by Christa Huffstickler of Engel & Völkers Atlanta.
Photos provided by Engel & Völkers Atlanta.