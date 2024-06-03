Food & Dining

Burst pipes close downtown Atlanta’s Big Dave’s Cheesteaks indefinitely

Portrait of Derrick Hayes outside of Big DaveÕs Cheesesteaks in downtown Atlanta during an event where two Atlanta restauranteurs team up to provide life insurance for Black men. Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan ATL , and D. Hayes, President and CEO of Big DaveÕs Cheesesteaks, are merging their philanthropic endeavors yet again. The Pinky Cole Foundation and The David & Derrick Hayes Foundation are spearheading Square 1: The Life Experience, a program with an initiative to provide life insurance policies by December 2023 to 25,000 Black men. Eligible participants must be individuals who are between the ages 15-45, earn $30,000 or less annually, and do not use tobacco. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

Portrait of Derrick Hayes outside of Big DaveÕs Cheesesteaks in downtown Atlanta during an event where two Atlanta restauranteurs team up to provide life insurance for Black men. Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan ATL , and D. Hayes, President and CEO of Big DaveÕs Cheesesteaks, are merging their philanthropic endeavors yet again. The Pinky Cole Foundation and The David & Derrick Hayes Foundation are spearheading Square 1: The Life Experience, a program with an initiative to provide life insurance policies by December 2023 to 25,000 Black men. Eligible participants must be individuals who are between the ages 15-45, earn $30,000 or less annually, and do not use tobacco. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
By
1 hour ago

Derrick Hayes, the founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, calls the downtown Atlanta address of his popular local cheesesteak chain his “Rocky location.”

“It keeps getting knocked down and back up again,” he said of the restaurant at 57 Forsyth St. NW. “I can’t win for losing in this location.”

Four years to the day after the restaurant closed briefly due to damages sustained during protests over the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, it was forced to close again. On Friday and Saturday, it shuttered after multiple water main breaks caused water outages. As Big Dave’s prepared to reopen on Sunday, Hayes’ director of operations called to inform him that the space was flooded due to a burst pipe.

In addition to the water damage, Hayes lost a walk-in cooler’s worth of food. While his team is working on cleaning the space, he’s unsure when he’ll be able to reopen. He said he feels lucky that he could shift his downtown Atlanta employees to other locations in Forest Park, Doraville and Lawrenceville.

ExploreAtlanta restaurants take action during a weekend without water

“In the past month, I opened a location at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and my first location in Charlotte,” he said. “I was celebrating all month, and then my pipes break. We’re confident we’ll get it back together soon, though.”

Hayes said he lost “tens of thousands of dollars” over the weekend. Between Big Dave’s and Slutty Vegan, the popular plant-based burger chain owned by Hayes’ wife, Pinky Cole, he estimates the couple lost more than $100,000 due to the water issues.

But while he’s going through a challenging time, Hayes said he remains optimistic.

“There are so many other good things going on right now,” he said. “I’m just going to keep my head up. I know this location is going to come back better, and I thank God I’m in a position where I can keep my employees working. This is my busy time, and I’m going to lose sales, but I can’t question God. This is just a bump in the road.”

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Georgia court sets Oct. 4 as tentative hearing date in Fani Willis appeal26m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo/Carl Juste

BREAKING
Appeals judges rule against Fearless Fund grant for Black women
14m ago

Credit: Special

INSIDE CITY HALL
Frustration brews over MARTA Five Points station closure

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta restaurants take action during a weekend without water
Milla’s Macarons pops up in metro Atlanta with macaron ice cream sandwiches
Boba and dips come to Buckhead and more metro Atlanta dining news from the week
Featured

Credit: courtesy photo

What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?
PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar