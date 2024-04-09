Things to Do

Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole tells Monica Pearson where she’s going next

Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole talks with Monica Pearson on the latest episode of "The Monica Pearson Show."

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

By Keri Janton – For the AJC
57 minutes ago

Pinky Cole is proof that a lot can change in a short amount of time. Within six years, she’s opened 14 restaurants, authored two bestsellers, been added to the Time magazine 100 Next list and had three kids, among many other accomplishments. The famed restaurateur dishes with Monica about everything from hair to her former gig at “The Maury Povich Show.”

“That job taught me that people of all colors have problems,” said Cole. She also shares how her famous plant-based burger chain, Slutty Vegan, originated and what’s coming next.

“I’ve merged two of the best experiences: sex and food,” said Cole. “No matter who you are, we’re going to call you a slut and give you a good experience.”

The Clark Atlanta University alumna has high hopes of taking Slutty Vegan international, but, before that happens, fans of the One Night Stand, Fussy Hussy, and Hollywood Hooker (Cole’s specialty burgers, served with Slutty Fries) can look forward to indulging at a new location. Find out where Georgia’s eighth Slutty Vegan will open in 2024.

Stream “The Monica Pearson Show” at ajc.com.

About the Author

Keri Janton
