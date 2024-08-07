Popular Athens brewery Creature Comforts working to add distillery

ATHENS — Creature Comforts is making moves to produce more than beer.

The popular Athens craft brewery is seeking zoning approval to add a distillery for liquor at the existing downtown taproom.

“Creature Comforts has always been driven by curiosity, and we’re continually exploring new opportunities,” CEO Adam Beauchamp told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “Since the beginning, Creature has been a brand and an idea that goes beyond just beer. It’s about following your passion and connecting through industry-leading beverages and experiences. We’re taking our first steps down this path and look forward to sharing more with our fans down the road.”