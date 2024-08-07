Georgia News

Popular Athens brewery Creature Comforts working to add distillery

Creature Comforts Brewing Co. - Athens

Credit: Geoff L. Johnson

Makers of Tropicalia IPA, Creature Comforts Brewery opened in the heart of downtown Athens in 2014. Courtesy of Geoff L. Johnson
By
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Creature Comforts is making moves to produce more than beer.

The popular Athens craft brewery is seeking zoning approval to add a distillery for liquor at the existing downtown taproom.

“Creature Comforts has always been driven by curiosity, and we’re continually exploring new opportunities,” CEO Adam Beauchamp told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “Since the beginning, Creature has been a brand and an idea that goes beyond just beer. It’s about following your passion and connecting through industry-leading beverages and experiences. We’re taking our first steps down this path and look forward to sharing more with our fans down the road.”

Creature Comforts celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year. Founded by Beauchamp and David Stein, University of Georgia graduates, the brewery has expanded distribution to South Carolina and Tennessee and added a taproom in Los Angeles. Its flagship beer, Tropicalia American IPA, made an appearance in the popular Marvel Studios movie “Avengers: Endgame.”

The company plans to enclose 800 square feet of its current brewery production area for the distillery, according to documents submitted to the Athens-Clarke County Planning Department. Creature Comforts did not provide a timetable for production to begin or what liquors will be made.

Currently Athens has just one distillery — Oak House, opened in 2020.

About the Author

Follow Fletcher Page on twitter

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

