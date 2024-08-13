Food & Dining

Persian food and sushi coming to the Forum Peachtree Corners

Restaurant concepts featuring sushi and Persian food will open at the Forum Peachtree Corners in the coming months.

Credit: Courtesy of North American Properties

Credit: Courtesy of North American Properties

Restaurant concepts featuring sushi and Persian food will open at the Forum Peachtree Corners in the coming months.
By
50 minutes ago

Restaurants serving sushi and Persian food are set to open in the Forum Peachtree Corners mixed-use development in the coming months.

Sushi and omakase concept Sei Ryu will open in early 2025 in the Plaza, the Forum’s newest outdoor space with tables, seating and a stage, according to a news release. Sei Ryu comes from chef Ranno Wuyan, who previously worked at MF Bar in the Avalon and Sushi Mito in Peachtree Corners. The restaurant will specialize in appetizers and sushi, including omakase service, with lunch and dinner menus featuring items like teppanyaki, A5 wagyu and bluefin tuna.

The 2,175-square-foot restaurant will also include a cocktail bar, a sushi bar, an indoor dining room and a rooftop patio, and diners can expect programming like tuna-cutting shows and sake tastings.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Also set to open at the Forum is Golestan, a Persian restaurant from Jamshad “Jaamy” Zarnegar, owner of Kitty Dare in Inman Park, and the Naraghi family, who co-own Midtown eatery El Valle. The restaurant is named after a collection of prose and stories from 15th-century poet Saadi Shirazi and will draw design inspiration from Persian architecture and culture.

Located in the former California Pizza Kitchen space, the 5,175-square-foot restaurant will include an open kitchen, traditional Persian offerings and a wine program.

North American Properties, the developers behind Colony Square in Midtown and Avalon in Alpharetta, and Nuveen Real Estate, took over the Forum at 5155 Peachtree Parkway in March 2022, with plans to redevelop it with restaurants, retail shops, a hotel and multifamily housing.

Golestan and Sei Ryu will join eateries in the Forum like Giulia, La Parrilla, Peche and Chopt. Also set to open in the coming months are chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri and food hall Politan Row at the Forum.

ExploreGwinnett County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Gianni & Mac's

Italian restaurant Gianni & Mac’s coming to Marietta Square later this year
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Bocado

Bocado to open in Sandy Springs with menu focused on pizzas, small plates17m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Salamander Resorts / The Family Reunion

Five delicious summer events for Atlanta’s traveling Black foodies
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Toastique

Toastique to open in Midtown and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Have boat, will eat: Daufuskie Island’s food scene making a comeback12m ago
Bocado to open in Sandy Springs with menu focused on pizzas, small plates17m ago
3 treats that will get your dog’s tail wagging 2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
More than 60 athletes with Georgia ties were in the Olympics. See how they fared
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations