Persian food and sushi coming to the Forum Peachtree Corners

Restaurants serving sushi and Persian food are set to open in the Forum Peachtree Corners mixed-use development in the coming months.

Sushi and omakase concept Sei Ryu will open in early 2025 in the Plaza, the Forum’s newest outdoor space with tables, seating and a stage, according to a news release. Sei Ryu comes from chef Ranno Wuyan, who previously worked at MF Bar in the Avalon and Sushi Mito in Peachtree Corners. The restaurant will specialize in appetizers and sushi, including omakase service, with lunch and dinner menus featuring items like teppanyaki, A5 wagyu and bluefin tuna.

The 2,175-square-foot restaurant will also include a cocktail bar, a sushi bar, an indoor dining room and a rooftop patio, and diners can expect programming like tuna-cutting shows and sake tastings.