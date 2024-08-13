Persian food and sushi coming to the Forum Peachtree Corners

Restaurants serving sushi and Persian food are set to open in the Forum Peachtree Corners mixed-use development in the coming months.
Sushi and omakase concept Sei Ryu will open in early 2025 in the Plaza, the Forum’s newest outdoor space with tables, seating and a stage, according to a news release. Sei Ryu comes from chef Ranno Wuyan, who previously worked at MF Bar in the Avalon and Sushi Mito in Peachtree Corners. The restaurant will specialize in appetizers and sushi, including omakase service, with lunch and dinner menus featuring items like teppanyaki, A5 wagyu and bluefin tuna.
The 2,175-square-foot restaurant will also include a cocktail bar, a sushi bar, an indoor dining room and a rooftop patio, and diners can expect programming like tuna-cutting shows and sake tastings.
Also set to open at the Forum is Golestan, a Persian restaurant from Jamshad “Jaamy” Zarnegar, owner of Kitty Dare in Inman Park, and the Naraghi family, who co-own Midtown eatery El Valle. The restaurant is named after a collection of prose and stories from 15th-century poet Saadi Shirazi and will draw design inspiration from Persian architecture and culture.
Located in the former California Pizza Kitchen space, the 5,175-square-foot restaurant will include an open kitchen, traditional Persian offerings and a wine program.
North American Properties, the developers behind Colony Square in Midtown and Avalon in Alpharetta, and Nuveen Real Estate, took over the Forum at 5155 Peachtree Parkway in March 2022, with plans to redevelop it with restaurants, retail shops, a hotel and multifamily housing.
Golestan and Sei Ryu will join eateries in the Forum like Giulia, La Parrilla, Peche and Chopt. Also set to open in the coming months are chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri and food hall Politan Row at the Forum.
